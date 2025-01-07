Benchmark Maps Launches New England Road & Recreation Atlas: The Ultimate Guide for Outdoor Enthusiasts and Travelers

The 1st edition of the New England Road & Recreation Atlas will be available starting March 1, 2025.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Benchmark Maps® , an East View Map Link brand and leader in high-quality map publications, is thrilled to announce the release of the 1st edition New England Road & Recreation Atlas, a comprehensive guide to one of the most picturesque regions in the United States. Available starting March 1, 2025, this new atlas combines detailed road maps with recreational information to help travelers explore New England like never before.Established in 1995, Benchmark Maps has endeavored to illustrate the ever-changing road conditions, public land ownership, and recreation potential of states and provinces across North America. For nearly 30 years, the company’s unique field-checking methods and cartographic processes have resulted in precise and easy-to-use map products, building a loyal following of discriminating map users. Benchmark Maps proudly partners with a multitude of organizations and distributes through outdoor retailers and independent bookstores.Benchmark Maps has long been known for its accuracy, clear design, and rich detail, and the 2025 New England Road & Recreation Atlas is no exception. Covering Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut, this atlas provides an essential resource for planning scenic drives, outdoor adventures, and cultural discoveries throughout the region.Key Features of the New England Road & Recreation Atlas Include:• Accurate, Easy-to-Read Landscape MapsTM: Featuring extensive back road detail, public land access, and recreation points of interest, this atlas offers clear navigation throughout the six-state region.• Public Lands and Parks: Clear delineations of national forests, state parks, and local parks ensure visitors can find the best of New England’s natural beauty.• Recreation Guides: Categorized listings include Parks & Monuments, Natural Wonders, Historic Sites & Museums, Trails, Ski Areas, Campgrounds, and more.“We’re excited to launch our latest atlas for New England, a region filled with scenic beauty, rich history, and endless outdoor adventure opportunities,” said Neil Allen, GISP and production director for Benchmark Maps. “Our goal is to provide travelers with a reliable, high-quality resource that enhances their experience and encourages exploration, whether they’re on a day trip or an extended journey.”With nearly 30 years of expertise in creating award-winning atlases for the western United States, Benchmark Maps brings the same dedication and precision to the New England Road & Recreation Atlas, making it a must-have for anyone exploring this iconic region.Availability: The New England Road & Recreation Atlas is available for purchase starting March 1, 2025, through major retailers, online stores, and directly on Benchmark Maps’ website.For additional information, contact an EVML representative, or email the support team at evmlsupport@eastview.com.

