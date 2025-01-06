Submit Release
NOTICE: Final Rule- Prescribed Burning by Non-Certified Prescribed Burn Managers

January 6, 2025

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry, pursuant to ACT 288 in the 2024 Regular Session submitted a Notice of Intent with the Louisiana State Register giving public notice that the Department, through the Office of Forestry intended to amend LAC 7:XXXIX.901 and 911, and proposed to adopt Sections 915, 917, and 919 relative to prescribed burning.

The Notice of Intent to take the proposed action was published in the Louisiana Register at LR 50:9, pages 1299-1301 (September 20, 2024).

The proposed rule was adopted on December 20, 2024.

