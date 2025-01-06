Seeking Innovation in Efficient Products: Announcing the 2025 Integrated Home Competition

Competition Sponsors

MIDDLETON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Consortium for Energy Efficiency (CEE), the award-winning coalition of US and Canadian energy efficiency program administrators, announced the launch of the 2025 Integrated Home Competition today. The Integrated Home Competition seeks to identify and elevate products that advance the CEE Integrated Home Vision, wherein systems such as lighting, water heating, and HVAC all seamlessly communicate and optimize value for customers and the grid. The Competition is seeking innovative entries that deliver energy savings and load management capabilities while ensuring customer comfort and satisfaction.According to manufacturer estimates, Integrated Home Competition winning technology can save approximately 30% on a home’s monthly utility bill relative to an average home, in addition to increased comfort and convenience for the residents.The 2025 Competition will recognize products in a variety of categories, including whole home energy management solutions, HVAC equipment, thermostats, water heating equipment, EVSE, pool pumps, and other connected home devices that deliver a positive consumer experience and provide load management capabilities.Notable winners from the 2024 Competition, which highlighted smaller loads within the home, included innovative systems such as the Gradient All-Weather 120V Window Heat Pump, the HAVEN Central Air Monitor and Controller, Savant Load Management Platform, Lumin Edge, and the MaxLiteHome Smart Product Starter Kit. All previous winners can be viewed on the Integrated Home Competition website In regard to the Competition, CEE Executive Director, John Taylor said, “Over the history of this competition it has been an honor to observe the innovation and growth of connected technologies that help homeowners enhance comfort, save money, and decarbonize their homes. We can’t wait to see what this year’s entries bring.”The Integrated Home Competition is organized by the Consortium for Energy Efficiency and is sponsored by a number of prominent utilities and trade associations. To learn more about the Competition, please visit the entrance form or contact competition@cee1.org.

