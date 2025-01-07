Honoring Excellence: RETHINK Retail Names 2025’s Top Retail Experts: The innovators leading retail into the future

Welcome to the TRE '25 Community! Congratulations, Top Retail Experts!

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RETHINK Retail , a global authority in retail insights, proudly announces the recipients of the 2025 Top Retail Experts Award.This prestigious annual recognition, presented in collaboration with Microsoft and Cognizant, celebrates the most innovative and influential leaders in retail today — including academics, analysts, consultants, technologists, specialists, finance experts, real-estate experts, and media specialists. These individuals are driving the evolution of retail through their groundbreaking contributions and thought leadership.With over 1,000 nominations this year, the selection process for 2025 was more competitive than ever, involving RETHINK Retail’s expert team and advisory committees.Selection criteria included:• Industry contributions• Published thought leadership• Speaking engagements at flagship events like NRF, Shoptalk, and Groceryshop• Media appearances on major platforms such as CNBC, Bloomberg, and Forbes.Awardees are featured on RETHINK Retail’s website, listed alphabetically in no particular rank, here: Top Retail Experts Honoring Excellence during NRFThis year’s awardees are invited to celebrate in New York City at NRF 2025: Retail’s Big Show through multiple exclusive events nearby—including the highly-anticipated AI in Retail Conference and, most importantly, the RETHINK Retail Gala, where we will recognize our 2025 Top Retail Experts.Cognizant’s Senior Vice President and Business Unit Head Retail and Top Retail Expert, Sushant Warikoo, adds, “At Cognizant, we believe innovation flourishes when great minds connect. Partnering with RETHINK Retail allows us to celebrate the visionaries shaping the future of commerce and inspire progress across the entire retail ecosystem.”Julia Hare, Co-Founder of RETHINK Retail, echoes the enthusiasm: “Every year, we are inspired by the transformative ideas and leadership showcased by these incredible individuals. The 2025 Top Retail Experts embody the innovation and resilience needed to lead retail into its next great era. We are thrilled to celebrate their achievements.”Membership Benefits for AwardeesThe Top Retail Experts Award is more than recognition—it’s an invitation to join a global network of thought leaders.Awardees gain access to:• Private events• Exclusive networking opportunities• Speaking engagements• Peer collaborations"Being recognized as a RETHINK Retail Top Retail Expert for 2025 has been transformative," says Michael Zakkour, esteemed veteran of the award and Founder & Chief Strategist of 5 New Digital. "This distinction grants unparalleled access to influential connections, cutting-edge insights, and expert perspectives that consistently keep me at the forefront of the industry. The opportunity to collaborate with some of the most brilliant minds in retail makes this honor not only rewarding, but profoundly impactful for professional growth." Awardees also receive a digital honorary badge to showcase their expertise across professional platforms.For more information about the upcoming RETHINK Retail events held during NRF’25, or to explore sponsorship opportunities, visit RETHINK Retail or contact us at this link.About RETHINK RetailRETHINK Retail provides executive-led insights into the innovations transforming global commerce. With award-winning podcasts, cutting-edge content series, and strategic partnerships with leading retail events, RETHINK Retail engages an influential audience of decision-makers shaping the industry’s future.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.