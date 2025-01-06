Husch Blackwell Strategies Expands National Presence with Tennessee Lobbying Firm

Harris Frazier Government Relations Becomes HBS Tennessee in Nashville

Today marks an exciting milestone for HBS as we strengthen our nationwide presence and proudly welcome one of the most trusted teams in Tennessee state government affairs.” — HBS CEO Andy Blunt

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Husch Blackwell Strategies (HBS) continues to broaden its national advocacy footprint with a presence now in Tennessee as the long-standing statewide lobbying firm Harris Frazier Government Relations in Nashville becomes the eleventh state capital office for HBS.HBS Executive Chairman and CEO Andy Blunt said, “Today marks an exciting milestone for HBS as we strengthen our nationwide presence and proudly welcome one of the most trusted teams in Tennessee state government affairs. Since establishing HBS in 2018 we have been thoughtfully expanding across the country by partnering with great people who are the best in the business and today’s announcement of bringing on board Estie Harris and Meagan Frazier is a great example of that commitment to excellence.”HBS is a national bipartisan advocacy firm with one of the largest networks of state lobbyists in the country with capital offices in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Maryland, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas, Wisconsin, and now Tennessee. The firm’s Federal Government Affairs group ranks as one of Washington’s top performing lobbying firms and includes a leadership strategies practice led by U.S. Senator Roy Blunt. HBS also has a public affairs team based in St. Louis.Harris Frazier is a women-owned and managed government relations firm specializing in Tennessee state government affairs and based in Nashville. With over 60 years of combined experience, Estie Harris and Meagan Frazier have successfully worked to ensure that one of the state’s oldest lobbying firms remains a trusted resource for lawmakers and a reliable partner for clients in today’s legislative and political environment.Estie Harris noted, “We are thrilled to join the HBS team and believe that the firm’s reach, credibility and commitment to clients aligns with our team’s values and will ensure a seamless transition.”Meagan Frazier added, “With the HBS national footprint, we can effectively open new fronts in public policy and media that could benefit our clients and their interests beyond Tennessee.”Estie is recognized statewide as one of the most effective lobbyists in Tennessee and is respected for her advocacy and loyalty. She has been working in or around the Tennessee General Assembly since the late 1980s and legislators and peers consider her to be a subject matter expert in the state budget process and the unique needs of health care providers. She is actively involved in her middle Tennessee community and in 2024, her dedication and impact were recognized when she was named a Nashville Business Journal Women of Influence Top Executive honoree.Meagan, an eighth-generation Volunteer, is widely recognized for her knowledge of the Tennessee General Assembly’s rules and procedures as well as her long-held relationships within all three branches of state government. She has successfully guided clients through complex issues such as prescription safety regulations, state funding needs and professional licensing requirements since joining the firm in 2003.HBS Executive Vice Chairman and COO Gregg Hartley concluded, “Our clients are seeing the results of our strategic approach to expanding the breadth and depth of services which are available to them via the professional advocates at HBS and the public policy centers where we engage. Our comprehensive approach to a client’s interests ensures we deliver exceptional service and the results to back it up.”ABOUT HBSHusch Blackwell Strategies was established in 2018 with the merger of three government affairs practices of Husch Blackwell LLP, Statehouse Strategies LLC, and Cloakroom Advisors LLC, to form a multi-jurisdiction state and federal legislative government affairs firm. HBS Chief Executive Officer Andy Blunt and HBS Chief Operating Officer Gregg Hartley are co-founders of the firm. Today, HBS moves the needle of public opinion and guides decisions of public officials through its integrated services of state and federal lobbying, executive-level strategic counsel, and public affairs. With one of the largest networks of state lobbyists in the country, HBS has thirteen offices nationwide – in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Maryland, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Wisconsin, a federal practice group that ranks as one of Washington’s top performing lobbying firms, and the HBS Public Affairs group based in St. Louis. U.S. Senator Roy Blunt chairs the firm’s Leadership Strategies Advisory Services group in Washington – a specialized executive team that provides a comprehensive whole-of-government advisory service that is tailored to the needs of a specific organization.

