Premium Corporate Gifting: Luxury pen brand Cross makes its way to the Middle East

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cross, the premier and household name in luxury writing instruments, has officially made its way into the Middle East corporate gifting landscape. In partnership with Jasani, the #1 corporate and promotional gifts supplier in the region, Cross premium pens will now be available for purchase across six (6) GCC countries including UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, and Kuwait. Jasani is the sole authorized B2B distributor in these countries.

Timeless corporate gifts

The new Cross pen collection will offer a range of premium pens that are known for their precision engineering, superior materials, and timeless designs – truly a valuable gift of choice for colleagues, clients, or loved ones! The collection will include Cross’ classic collections such as Coventry, Calais, Bailey & Bailey Light™, Classic Century®, ATX®, and Click™.

Each premium pen is thoughtfully presented in an elegant, high-quality gift box, enhancing the gifting experience. This makes each pen not only a functional writing instrument but also a symbol of elegance and prestige, ideal for corporate gifting, special occasions, and executive-level appreciation.

Make it bespoke!

Of course, the new Cross pen collection offers more than just luxury pens—it enables businesses to create bespoke, personalized gifting experiences. Companies can engrave their logos, messages, or unique designs onto each pen, adding a personal touch that transforms the gift into a meaningful token of appreciation.

There are a range of design elements to choose from, including custom colors, intricate patterns, and unique finishes, allowing each pen to reflect the recipient’s personality or the client’s ethos. Whether it's adding a name, a motivational quote, or a special date, these pens are transformed into one-of-a-kind pieces that carry deep personal significance.

Lifetime Mechanical Warranty

The Cross pen is backed by a lifetime mechanical warranty, providing peace of mind and ensuring long-term reliability. Known for its precision engineering and exceptional craftsmanship, each Cross pen is designed to withstand the test of time. Should any mechanical issues arise, the warranty guarantees that the pen will be repaired or replaced, reflecting the brand's commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. This lifetime assurance makes Cross pens not only a symbol of luxury and sophistication but also a durable and dependable investment – surely a gift of a lifetime!

About Jasani

Jasani is the Middle East's largest and leading corporate gifts supplier and solution provider, with deep expertise in branded merchandise, corporate giveaways and promotional gifts and giveaways. our own stocks of over 2,500+ products with presence across UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, and India.

Their range covers top corporate brands: Moleskine, XD Design, Skross, Cross, Ocean Bottle, Circular&Co, Santhome, Uma, and many more. With over 30+ years of industry leading product and branding innovations, great quality of Print & Product is guaranteed.

See the full Cross collection here.

For product inquiries:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.