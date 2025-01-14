Pond, Robinson & Associates Names Two Co-Presidents to Lead New Phase of Growth and Asset Management Support Expansion

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pond, Robinson & Associates (“PR&A”), a leading provider of engineering, architectural, and construction consulting services, is excited to announce the appointment of Co-Presidents Michael Raybon and Justin Lia. PR&A saw its new client projects increase 92% last year. This addition to the leadership structure supports PR&A’s commitment to sustained growth and enhanced service offerings in response to evolving industry demand.

Under the direction of its new Co-Presidents, PR&A will expand their current Asset Management Support (AMS) offerings. The AMS vertical focuses on non-transactional services including: the Facility Condition Assessment (FCA) product line, Asset Data Collection (ADC) service, challenging, one-off technical requests, update/repair technical services, building analytics, and a host of other technical services. After identifying a gap in market offering, PR&A is now providing expanded services to its clients throughout their property ownership cycle.

PR&A advised on over $9B in PCA (Property Condition Assessments) in 2024 including a KKR / Blackstone Student Housing Portfolio Acquisition of 19 Properties and in 2023 advised on over $17B of development and continues to grow. This expansion complements the firm’s established services and reinforces its dedication to providing top-quality evaluations that empower their transitional and asset management clients to make informed, proactive decisions about their properties. Justin joins a strong group of leaders at PR&A including Michael Raybon, Jordan Sheik, and Mark Peterson.

"We are thrilled to enter this new phase of growth with such a talented and visionary leadership team at the helm," said Edward Crawford, Co-Founder of Coltala. "Mike, with 25 years at PR&A has driven the culture of top quality and technical engineering expertise, and Justin brings an expansive knowledge of transaction and asset management support. Their combined expertise and commitment to excellence has already been instrumental in delivering these services to our clients and will be even more important as we continue to grow our service offerings and expand our reach,” said Ralph Manning, Co-Founder of Coltala.

“Since joining PR&A, the collaboration has been tremendous. Working closely with Michael Raybon and the Leadership Team, it is easy to understand why the PR&A reputation is unmatched in our industry. As we expand the firm’s reach, we are fully committed to bringing the same elite level of consulting and advisory services that have built our stellar reputation to more satisfied customers. I am grateful to be a part of something very special here at PR&A,” said Justin.

As the demand for comprehensive property insights grows, the growth in Asset Management Support and the firm’s expertise in Facility Condition Assessments, Property Resiliency Assessments (PRAs), building systems, construction practices, and commercial real estate investment, will enhance PR&As ability to serve its clients by offering a broader suite of services. This expanded product line represents a proactive approach to meeting client needs, ensuring the company remains at the forefront of the industry.

With this accomplished leadership team in place, PR&A is poised for continued success, bringing our clients the same reliability, accuracy, and dedication to quality that they have come to expect. Together, PR&A’s Co-Presidents will guide the company forward, maintaining the high standards PR&A is known for while exploring new opportunities for innovation and growth.

About Pond, Robinson & Associates

Pond, Robinson & Associates provides engineering, architectural, and construction consulting services for investors, lenders, and facility managers throughout the nation and across all asset types. PR&A has completed over 10,000 assessments and provided oversight for 1,500 construction projects across 50 states.

Our office headquarters are centrally located in Dallas, Texas with regional offices in Texas, Florida, Illinois, Georgia, Colorado, Tennessee, Minnesota and New York. We have completed projects in nearly all U.S. metropolitan cities and states. To learn more, please visit www.pondrobinson.com.

About Coltala Holdings

The Pond Robinson & Associates investment represents the fourth strategic platform for Coltala Holdings since its inception in 2018. Coltala Holdings is a Dallas-Fort Worth based holding company focused on acquiring majority ownership in stable U.S. businesses in healthcare, manufacturing, and business services. Coltala is actively seeking potential acquisition targets that share our passion for operational excellence, continuous improvement, and authentic and principled business stewardship. At Coltala, we build businesses of significance by establishing a foundation where both Margin and Mission are given equal priority.

Businesses interested in joining the Coltala Family should contact Co-founders Ralph Manning and Edward Crawford at info@coltala.com. To learn more, please visit www.coltala.com.

