Abercrombie & Fitch Co. to Present at the 2025 ICR Conference

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) today announced that Chief Executive Officer Fran Horowitz, Chief Operating Officer Scott Lipesky, and Chief Financial Officer Robert Ball are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the 2025 ICR Conference held at the Grande Lakes Resort in Orlando, Florida on Monday, January 13, 2025, at 10:00 AM, ET.

The audio portion of the fireside chat will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed on the Investors section of the Company’s website at http://corporate.abercrombie.com . An online archive will be available for a period of 90 days following the presentation.

About Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) is a global, digitally led, omnichannel specialty retailer of apparel and accessories catering to kids through millennials with assortments curated for their specific lifestyle needs.

The company operates a family of brands, including Abercrombie & Fitch and Hollister, each sharing a commitment to offer products of enduring quality and exceptional comfort that support global customers on their journey to being and becoming who they are. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. operates 750+ stores across North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, as well as the e-commerce sites abercrombie.com and hollisterco.com .

Investor Contact: Media Contact: Mo Gupta Kate Wagner Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (614) 283-6751 (614) 283-6192 Investor_Relations@anfcorp.com Public_Relations@anfcorp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.