First AML and Know Your Customer Announce Strategic Partnership to Tackle Global KYB Compliance Challenges

LONDON, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First AML , a leading provider of an all-in-one anti-money laundering (AML) platform, has announced a strategic partnership with Know Your Customer , a global leader in business verification solutions. The collaboration brings together two best-in-class technologies to further enhance Know Your Business (KYB), KYC and AML processes for financial institutions and other regulated businesses worldwide.

Through this partnership, First AML has embedded Know Your Customer’s capabilities directly into its platform, Source, giving customers access to real-time company registry data from over 140 jurisdictions. This means seamless corporate structure verification, instant access to official company documents and automatic unwrapping of complex beneficial ownership information - all without users needing to leave Source or adopt additional tools.

“This partnership enhances what our customers already experience through Source,” said Bion Behdin, CRO and Co-Founder of First AML. “By embedding Know Your Customer’s registry technology, we’ve strengthened our ability to automate KYB at scale, without adding complexity. It removes manual, fragmented steps from business verification, making onboarding faster, insights deeper and compliance more robust for firms operating across borders.”

The integration supports businesses facing the increasing demands of cross-border compliance and regulatory scrutiny. With this enhanced capability built into the platform, compliance teams can manage international entity verification more easily, apply consistent standards and spend less time manually sourcing corporate data.

“We are excited to work closely with First AML to provide financial and regulated businesses with a comprehensive business verification solution,” said Claus Christensen, CEO and Co-Founder of Know Your Customer. “Our robust expertise and expansive access to company registries worldwide, coupled with First AML's innovative technology, will empower financial organisations to establish tailored business compliance rules that align seamlessly with their risk appetite and operational requirements.”

The combined solution is particularly suited to financial services, legal and professional services firms operating across multiple jurisdictions. By streamlining onboarding and monitoring workflows, the integration helps businesses move faster while maintaining full compliance with evolving regulatory standards.

With global financial crime becoming more sophisticated and regulations tightening, this partnership is a timely step forward in equipping compliance teams with tools that are both powerful and practical.

