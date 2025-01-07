IVEX Is Showcasing in Exclusivity the IVEX's On-Road Evaluator for Euro NCAP at CES 2025

Euro NCAP advances safety testing by incorporating on-road evaluation in 2026 protocols.

IVEX, a provider of automotive testing & validation solutions, will exclusively showcase the IVEX's On-Road Evaluator for Euro NCAP at CES 2025.

IVEX is proud to provide the official tools used by Euro NCAP for On-road Evaluation.” — Mario Torres, CEO at IVEX

LAS VEGAS, VA, BELGIUM, January 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IVEX , a provider of automotive testing & validation solutions, will exclusively showcase its software IVEX's On-Road Evaluator at CES 2025. The tool is designed to address the upcoming 2026 Euro NCAP protocols, focusing initially on evaluating the robustness of Speed Assistance.Scope and GoalsThe IVEX's On-Road Evaluator enables automotive engineers to ensure compliance with Euro NCAP’s new safety standards. The solution precisely evaluates vehicle Speed Assistance functions by automating key performance indicator (KPI) calculations and using a data-driven approach.Richard Schram, Technical Director at Euro NCAP, stated:"Euro NCAP is setting new benchmarks for safety testing with our 2026 protocols. IVEX's On-Road Evaluator provides an efficient, robust and reliable tool to assess the new on-road evaluation procedures, supporting the OEMs to deliver robust and reliable driver assistance technology to consumers, while preserving objectivity and transparency.”Tool's Key Features and BenefitsThe IVEX’s On-Road Evaluator simplifies compliance with 2026 Euro NCAP protocols for Safe Driving and Vehicle Assistance. It provides:1. Accurate KPIs: Ensures repeatable and precise scoring for Speed Assistance2. Efficiency: Automates analysis of on-road test data, reducing time, effort, and costs while maximizing analysis confidence3. Clear Insights: Provides overview and in-depth views about identified events affecting the scoringCES 2025 ShowcaseAt CES 2025, IVEX will offer an exclusive first look at how the IVEX’s On-Road Evaluator helps automakers seamlessly align with the evolving safety requirements.The company is demoing its solutions at booth 4672 in the LVCC West Hall.For more information, please contact:Richard Schram, Euro NCAP, Technical Director, richard_schram@euroncap.comMario Torres, IVEX, CEO, mario@ivex.aiGwendal de Caritat, IVEX, Business Developer, gwendal@ivex.aiAbout IVEX, https://ivex.ai IVEX is an European deep-tech company with solutions for vehicle testing and analysis. It offers state-of-the-art tools for the testing and validation of ADAS & AD technologies, empowering manufacturers to meet stringent safety standards efficiently and cost-effectively.About Euro NCAP, https://www.euroncap.com The European New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP) is a voluntary car safety performance assessment program based in Leuven, Belgium. They created the five-star safety rating system to help consumers, and businesses compare vehicles more easily and to help them identify the safest choice for their needs.

