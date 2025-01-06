The peak of the busy festive season is upon us and with only three days before Christmas day, as the Ministry of Police, we are thus far satisfied with how nationwide operations are unfolding.

Our police officers are on the ground implementing bold and decisive strategies to clamp down on all forms of criminality.

With the addition of 2699 newly trained police Constables on the ground, we are implementing an all hands on deck approach to make sure that South Africans, and all those who are in the country, holidaymakersall-hands-on-deck and tourists alike, are and feel safe this festive season.

We are in the Eastern Cape today to conduct oversight on the effectiveness of the Safer Festive Season Operations since its launch on the 11th of October 2024 in the Gauteng province.

Ladies and Gentlemen, the Eastern Cape Province received a sizeable share of the Constables newly trained Constables.

526 Constables have been deployed to stations and various policing units in the Eastern Cape to bolster our crime-combatting operations in this province. These additional boots will go a long way in supplementing and strengthening our crime-fighting efforts.

Throughout the country, our safer festive operations are focusing on nine areas with the first one being to intensify our efforts to combat Gender Based Violence and Femicide.

The second focus area is looking at combatting armed robberies which include car hijackings, and robbery at residential and business premises. Other focus areas include enhancing Border Security, and working together with Traffic and Metro police officials to heighten police visibility along major routes.

We are particularly concerned as the Ministry of Police to increase or police the number of people that are losing their lives on Eastern Cape and countrywide roads. We are working closely with the Department of Transport and other key stakeholders in increasing roadblocks on all major routes.

It is encouraging that since the start of the festive season operations in October, in the Eastern Cape alone, 337 unlicensed liquor premises have been shut down by police.

A total of 13 679 suspects have been arrested for various crimes ranging from murder, rape and assault.

Of those arrested, 485 were arrested for murder in this province alone.

During the same period, a total of 351 firearms were seized including more than 4700 rounds of ammunition.

An encouraging 298 vehicles that were either hijacked insurance-related insurance-related to stolen were also recovered during this period.

What is of major concern in the main in the Eastern Cape is the insurance-related murders.

Through intelligence and skilled detective work, the police in this province have been able to identify an emerging crime trend which involves the murder of people for insurance-related pay-outs.

Police have been able to identify stations where a high number of these to sixty-seven murders have been reported. Through our investigations, we have been able link at least sixty seven murders to insurance-relatedsixty-seven cases.

Simply put, during the analysis and investigation of each of these cases - evidence at hand does point out that these 67 people were murdered by either friends, family members or acquaintances who stand to gain monetarily - to cash in on large sums of money from banks and insurance companies .

Of concern, is the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro in which several hotspot areas have been flagged. Kwanobuhle is leading with 28 cases and Kwazakhele with 23. Other areas like New Brighton, Kwadwesi and Despatch have been flagged by our crime intelligence and detective teams that are on the ground.

During analysis, it does point out to the fact that 145 persons have already profited from these killings and that cash pay-outs have already been made to these individuals.

What is encouraging is that, on 27 November 2024, 51-year-old Shayhieda Dollie was sentenced to 25 years imprisonment for the killing of her 22-year-old son in Gelvandale in October 2024. During the investigation, it was uncovered that the mother organised the hit for her to benefit from an insurance pay-out. Through collaboration with various agencies including the NPA and Insurance Crime Bureau, the SAPS was able to successfully convict this mother. The swift finalisation and sentencing of this mother ought to be commended.

We are warning those that are involved in the business of insuring people with the sole purpose of killing them and benefiting financially from their deaths - that police are on high alert to ensureinstitutions that we work closely with banks and insurance companies to clamp down on this type of crime. We must commend and appreciate the cooperation displayed by various financial institutions including banks.

Police are urging communities to report these types of activities where they suspect family members and individuals are insuring victims for the sole purpose of benefiting from their murders.

We do urge communities out there to remain vigilant and exercise caution not to easily disclose and share their personal information with just anyone.

With this said, our men and women in blue remain hard at work ensure institutions to stamping the authority of the state throughout the country.

Yesterday, I attended the funeral of a member who died in the line of duty last week in KZN.

I do urge our police officers on the ground, to remain extra vigilant of their surroundings and always to ensure they wear their protective gear when responding to incidents.

Our next stop is KZN tomorrow, where will be providing support to the officers on the ground and also assessing our safer festive operations in that province.

With this said, let’s work together to make South Africa safe. We, therefore, institutions stamping payout appeal to our communities to provide full cooperation and work closely with our men and women in blue to fight and combat crime.

