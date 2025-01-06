Minister Senzo Mchunu: Passing Out Parade

Let Me Acknowledge:

The National Commissioner of Police, General SF Masemola,

Head of the DPCI, Adv/ Dr Lt General Lebeya,

The Acting Deputy National Commissioner Support Services, Lt Gen Nkhuoa,

All Generals, Brigadiers and Senior Officers of the SAPS,

Commanders and personnel of SAPS Tshwane Academy,

Representatives of the Labour Unions – SAPU and POPCRU,

Representatives from the Community Policing Forums,

Parents and relatives of all our Trainees,

Constables on parade,

Members of the Media,

All invited guests,

Good morning.

It is both an honour and a privilege to address you today, as we witness the culmination of months of hard work, dedication, and determination. Today, we celebrate the graduation of these newly trained police constables who, since April 2024, have undergone the Basic Police Development Learning Programme.

Whilst we are gathered here in Pretoria, Deputy Minister Cassel Mathale is presiding over the passing out parade in the Western Cape, whilst Deputy Minister Polly Boshielo presides over the one in Ulundi, KwaZulu-Natal and our retiring Lieutenant General Kwena presides over the Eastern Cape parade.

To the proud graduates on parade today: congratulations on this remarkable achievement. You have answered the noble call to serve and protect the people of this country, and for that, you deserve our deepest respect and gratitude.

By coming forward when we called for young people to join our organisation, you have displayed your willingness to subject yourselves to the discipline and hard work that comes with being a member of the SAPS. Your commitment to policing is critical to our nation. The Constitution of the Republic of South Africa tasks the police with a solemn responsibility to uphold and protect the rights of all citizens. Among these rights is the right to life, one of the most sacred and non-derogable rights enshrined in our Constitution. This is not just a job; it is a mission to safeguard the very foundation of our democracy.

In line with government’s National Development Plan, the SAPS is working towards Vision 2030 and part of this vision is to professionalise the police service, ensuring that police work within the confines of the law, uphold human rights while rendering quality professional service to communities. These are the issues that the members on parade are fully aware of.

We need to increase our visibility and that means more boots on the ground. Your deployment to police stations across the country comes at a crucial time, as we enter the busy festive season. It is at the grassroots level where you will make the most impact, fostering trust, ensuring safety, and maintaining law and order in our communities. You will be the first line of defense against crime, and your presence will bring hope and reassurance to the citizens you serve.

We understand that the work ahead will not be easy. Policing is a demanding profession, and your wellbeing is important to us. As a Ministry, we are committed to reviewing and improving the conditions of service for our officers. We will continue working to ensure that you have the tools, resources, and conducive working environments needed to perform your duties effectively and efficiently.

Members on parade, you have been equipped with substantial insight into legislation that governs policing and being a police officer. So, at all times, be mindful that whatever action you take in executing your duties, is done within the confines of the law. I must caution you however - with the power and responsibility entrusted to you comes the expectation of integrity and ethical conduct. Let me be clear: there is no room for corruption within the South African Police Service. Any officer who chooses to betray this noble profession by engaging in corrupt activities will face the full might of the law. Instead, I urge you to uphold the law with unwavering pride, honour, and dignity.

This uniform must at all times be worn with pride and dignity and abide with the SAPS Code of Conduct that was read to you earlier. Always remember that your duty is to serve the people of South Africa. Do what is right, even when no one is watching. Let your actions be guided by justice, fairness, and the values enshrined in our Constitution. By doing so, you will not only earn the respect of your communities but also strengthen the integrity of this esteemed institution.

To the families, friends, and loved ones of these graduates, we thank you for your support and sacrifice. Your encouragement has been instrumental in shaping the Constables we celebrate today; your presence here today reflects your unwavering commitment and love for them.

To the graduates, as you take this next step in your journey, know that you carry the hopes and trust of a nation. Serve with courage, serve with compassion, and serve with an unwavering commitment to justice. You are the guardians of our democracy and the protectors of our people.

Congratulations once again. Go forth and make us proud. Thank you.

