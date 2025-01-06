Minister Senzo Mchunu: Safer Festive Season Operations

The top management of the police have descended in this province today to assess the SAPS safer festive season operations which commenced on the 11th of October 2024.

While we are here in KZN, the Deputy Minister of Police, Mr Cassel Mathale is in Mpumalanga visiting operations in that province, while Deputy Minister Polly Boshielo is in Limpopo also assessing police operations on the ground. There are also other senior officers that are monitoring and visiting operations throughout the country.

This is done with the sole purpose of ensuring that we tighten our grip against serious and violent crime.

Ladies and gentlemen, our goal is one and that is to prevent and combat criminality in all its forms.

While South Africans are enjoying the festivities of the Christmas holiday, our men and women in blue remain resolute in their fight against all forms of criminality, making it difficult for criminals to sleep at night.

Police are indeed out in their numbers intensifying the fight against crime. Through heightened police visibility, criminals are feeling the heat.

Through increased roadblocks, stop and searches, vehicle checkpoints, as well as tracking and tracing operations - police remain on high alert to protect everyone in the country.

It is encouraging to note that these operations are unfolding with more boots on the ground. I am happy to announce that this province also received the largest share of the newly trained Constable’s with more than 560 additional boots on the ground.

Since the start of the festive season operations, the men and women in blue in this province have registered commendable successes.

From the first of October 2024 to date, it is pleasing to note that a total of 38 966 suspects has been arrested for various crimes ranging from murder, rape, assault GBH and the possession of illegal firearms.

Of those arrested, 11 199 were locked up for contact crimes which include murder, attempted murder, assault GBH and malicious damage to property.

Detecting and removing illegal firearms from our streets, remains a top priority for the police and that is why it’s quite encouraging to note that 915 firearms have been seized since the first of October.

A total of 1997 dangerous weapons have also been seized during this period - these include knives and other sharp objects.

A staggering 2544 unlicensed liquor premises have also been shut down since the start of our operations.

It is important to note that these operations are running concurrently with Operation Shanela which is our integrated multidisciplinary operations that are running on a weekly basis with other law enforcement agencies and other government departments.

Ladies and gentlemen, crimes against women and children remains an area of concern in this province. In the past week alone a number of young women have lost their lives at the hands of their partners. In the most gruesome and barbaric act which was caught on camera and posted on various social media platforms, was the killing of 25-year-old Nontobeko Cele in Umzinto.

This morning, we also just woke up to the killing of another woman in Harding. The 18-year-old female victim was allegedly beaten and strangled to death by her 33-year-old boyfriend who is now in police custody.

In another incident in Umkomaas, another young woman and her threeold-son were stabbed to death by the father of the child, who like Sibusiso Lawrence was found hanging from a tree.

It is a major concern to us that since the first of October 2024, 110 women were murdered in this province. 64 of them were shot and killed, 24 were stabbed to death, 15 were beaten to death, 4 suffered blunt force trauma while 3 others were burned to death. Of concern is that the majority of these women were killed by people known to them.

As the police ministry, we reaffirm our commitment in putting an end to the scourge of Gender Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF) in the country.

We cannot do it alone as the police and therefore urge communities to play an active role in reporting these incidents timeously to the police or other authorities in a bid to save more lives. The fact that these crimes happen behind closed doors and between intimate partners makes it a challenge for police to detect - those closer and are in reach of these victims like family members - ought to work closely with the police and report these matters timeously. We need full and maximum cooperation from families, friends, neighbours and everyone in communities - who are aware of the abuse of young women.

It is encouraging to note that the police are doing their part in fighting this scourge. From April 2023 to September 2024, more than 29 000 GBVF suspects were arrested and atleast 559 GBVF accused were sentenced to life in prison.

As the police ministry, we will continue to work tirelessly in investigating such incidents to ensure perpetrators of GBVF face the full might of the law.

With this said, let’s work together to keep the women and children of this country safe. All men and women in this country - have a role to play to stop these ongoing attacks and killings.

Ladies and gentlemen, the takedown of dangerous criminals in this province must be appreciated and applauded.

The response and support received by South Africans from all walks of life on various social media platforms on how police in this province are tackling serious and violent crime is the much-needed boost for the morale of our members on the ground. These are members who on a daily basis risk their lives on a daily basis to fight dangerous and hardened criminals who will do anything to get what they want.

We therefore appreciate and commend the overwhelming support of the work of the police in this province by all South Africans and hope that this support and appreciation will be replicated to other provinces as well.

The arrest of two hitmen in the attempted murder case of the South African Revenue Service (SARS) Senior Advocate in July must be applauded. Advocate Coreth Naude was shot at on the 18th of July in Umhlanga. The two hitmen were traced to Cape Town on Friday in an intelligence driven operation. The pair are in court this morning where they are expected to face an attempted murder charge.

We continue to urge our members on the ground to be extra vigilant of their surroundings and always ensure they have their protective gear on at all times.

We wish everyone in our country, a safe and secure holiday. Stay safe and report any suspicious activity to your nearest police station or to the Crime Stop hotline number on 08600101111.

Together we can make South Africa a much safer and better place to live in.

I THANK YOU.

#GovZAUpdates

#ServiceDeliveryZA