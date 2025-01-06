Deputy Minister Cassel Mathale: Safer Festive Season operations visit to Gauteng

Acting Premier, MEC Lebo Maile

Police have indeed been hard at work in all corners of this country, ensuring that citizens, tourists and holidaymakers alike are and feel safe.

Throughout the peak of the festive season, we have seen our men and women in blue intensify their fight against crime, with a particular focus on serious and violent crime.

Criminals are indeed feeling our wrath with nowhere to hide from the long arm of the law.

From murderers, to rapists, to Gender-Based Violence and Femicide Perpetrators and car hijackers - we are fetching each one of them, one by one and putting them behind bars where they belong.

Today, we are in the economic hub of the country, assessing our safer festive season operation.

Throughout the festive period, the Minister of Police, Mr Senzo Mchunu, myself and DM Polly Boshielo have been criss-crossing the country together with the senior management of the SAPS to provide the necessary support to members who did not take leave to ensure the safety of everyone in SA.

I am particularly pleased to hear that Gauteng has 200 newly trained constables on the ground from the 2699 officers that graduated from college two weeks ago. I am also happy to hear that these new and additional boots are already deployed to various stations and service points to serve and protect the people of this province.

Through intelligence-driven operations, heightened visibility and the meticulous work of detectives - we have been able to register progress in the fight against crime this festive period.

It is also quite pleasing to note that from the 16th of December to the 29th of December 2024, police have arrested more than 34 000 suspects countrywide for various crimes ranging from murder to rape.

4200 of these suspects were wanted criminals for various crimes including rape, murder, attempted murder, and house and business robbery.

During this two week period it is quite encouraging that 246 firearms were seized and removed from the hands of dangerous criminals across the country. These were illegal and unlicensed firearms that were collected during crime-combatting operations.

What is also worth noting is that 142 hijacked and stolen vehicles were also recovered throughout the country during these two weeks.

This indeed does illustrate that our men and women in blue are trying their best to keep our communities safe.

Ladies and gentlemen, our safer festive operations are running concurrently with OPERATION SHANELA. These operations are led by the Provincial Commissioners of each province.

Through these multidisciplinary operations and with the cooperation of our communities - we are working towards safer communities.

Let me take this opportunity to thank all police officers in all corners of this country, including other officers of other law enforcement agencies, for taking up the call to serve and protect everyone who is in South Africa while the whole country is enjoying the festivities of the holiday season. Your efforts are paying off and as your leaders, we are proud to be leading you , continue to represent us well by squeezing the space for criminals - so that they can no longer operate.

I wish to also thank our communities who always provide us with tip-offs for their cooperation. Our selfless Community Policing Forums (CPF) and neighbourhood watch groups who work hand in hand with police, we salute you and thank you for always being of service.

As we usher in the new year, let me urge our communities to conduct themselves in a responsible manner.

Don’t drink and drive, don’t speed, don’t do anything that will land you in jail. Remember if you are arrested on the 31st of December 2024, you will only be released in the year 2025.

To our police officers, let’s keep the spirit and energy and let’s go out there and continue to fight crime!!

