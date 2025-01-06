Western Cape Cultural Affairs and Sport invites youth to apply for YearBeyond programme to gain work experience

The Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport has announced the opening of applications for unemployed youth to be part of the YearBeyond programme – an opportunity to gain valuable working experience while also giving back to their communities.

YearBeyond is a youth in service partnership between Government, the National Youth Development Agency, donors, and NGOs. Initiated in the Western Cape, it is a national programme that provides unemployed youth (18-25 years old) with meaningful work experience and a pathway to further studies or work, while at the same time encouraging a culture of community service.

There are various streams within the YearBeyond programme where youth can be placed. In order to qualify, you must be between the ages of 18 and 25, live within a 5km radius of a YearBeyond site (map available on website) and you must be registered on the SAYouth.Mobi platform. Some of the streams have additional qualification criteria like minimum Matric marks in languages or maths.

Provincial Minister of Cultural Affairs and Sport, Ricardo Mackenzie, said, “Youth unemployment and disillusionment is still a pressing matter that we must continuously address. Through the YearBeyond programme, young people who are unsure as to what their next steps are can take up an opportunity to gain a year’s practical experience, improve their CV and gain important skills which will help them to access future employment opportunities as employees or employers. We want to offer our youth this hand up to help them take the next steps towards in becoming successful adults.”

Premier Alan Winde remarked, “I am very proud of YearBeyond and our Yeboneers. When I meet them, I am always astounded by the enthusiasm and dedication of these young people. This gives me hope. While the Western Cape’s youth unemployment is more than 10% lower than other provinces, we must keep working as hard as we can to enable young people to find jobs. This programme is critical in preparing young people for the job market and in helping to guide them to their future careers. I urge all qualifying youths to take advantage of this fantastic initiative.”

For more information and to apply, you can go to www.yearbeyond.org The closing dates for the different streams vary – all information is available online.

Media enquiries:

Tania Colyn

Head of Communications

Cell: 076 093 4913

#GovZAUpdates

#ServiceDeliveryZA