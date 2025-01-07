Micro Labs Limited awarded India’s Most Technically & Scientifically Advanced Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Company

India’s Most Technically & Scientifically Advanced Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Company of the year 2024 Dr Dilip Surana, CMD, Micro Labs Limited Micro Labs Limited

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Micro Labs Limited was awarded as India’s Most Technically & Scientifically Advanced Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Company of the year 2024 at the 16th Annual Pharma Leaders Healthcare Super Brand Awards 2024 on Friday, December 20, 2024, at the Hotel Hilton Mumbai. The event, themed "Trailblazing the Future: Leaders and Innovations Shaping Modern Healthcare," brought together some of the biggest voices in the healthcare industry.

Speaking on this accomplishment, Dr. Dilip Surana, Chairman & Managing Director of Micro labs Limited, remarked, "This recognition is a testament to our unparalleled manufacturing excellence and strict adherence to international regulatory guidelines. Our manufacturing facilities are genuinely world-class."

Micro Labs Limited was honored as “India’s Most Technically and Scientifically Advanced Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Company of the Year 2024” at the prestigious 16th Annual Pharma Leaders Healthcare Super Brand Awards 2024. This accolade recognizes the company’s exceptional manufacturing excellence. The award was received by Satish Mansukhani, Sr. Vice President - Sales and Marketing, Carsyon-II/IV, Micro Labs Limited, during an influential gathering of healthcare leaders on Friday, 20th December 2024, at the Hotel Hilton in Mumbai, India. Padma Shri Dr. Mukesh Batra, Founder Chairman Emeritus of Dr. Batra’s Healthcare, proudly presented the prestigious Award Trophy and Certificate of Excellence. This momentous occasion was graced by the presence of Dr. Satya Brahma, Founder and Editor-In-Chief of Network 7 Media Group, adding an extra layer of prestige and significance to the event.

Micro Labs Limited is widely recognized as one of India's most valuable pharmaceutical companies. Founded in 1973 by the visionary entrepreneur C.M. Surana, the company has grown from humble beginnings into a global powerhouse in the pharmaceutical industry. Headquartered in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Micro Labs Limited has established itself as a leader in the production of high-quality medications across various therapeutic areas, including cardiology, diabetology, pain management, dermatology, and neurology. Global Presence: Micro Labs Limited operates in over 50 countries, with ground-level operations in 25 countries. This extensive reach has solidified its position as a key player in the global pharmaceutical market. State-of-the-Art Manufacturing: The company boasts 14 manufacturing plants across India, all equipped with state-of-the-art technology and globally certified facilities. These plants adhere to stringent quality standards, ensuring the production of safe and effective medications. Innovative Research and Development: Micro Labs Limited is committed to innovation, with a strong focus on research and development.

The company's R&D efforts are aligned with its goal of providing quality medicines at affordable prices. Accreditations: The company has received accreditations from top healthcare governing bodies, including the US FDA and the UK MHRA, underscoring its commitment to quality and safety. Leadership: Under the visionary & dynamic leadership of Dr Dilip Surana, the company has achieved remarkable success, with an annual turnover of over ₹2700 crore, including exports that contribute ₹920 crore. Dilip Surana's entrepreneurial acumen and dedication have been instrumental in the company's growth and success. Micro Labs Limited continues to be a beacon of innovation and excellence in the pharmaceutical industry, contributing significantly to the healthcare sector both in India and globally.

