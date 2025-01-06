Planning efficiencies to lead to faster development assessments

Release date: 06/01/25

In a major boost to the state’s planning system, the Malinauskas Labor Government is introducing new changes to the code amendment process which could reduce assessment timeframes by up to 10 weeks.

The state’s planning system will now enable developers to run a code amendment and a development application, in the form of an outline consent, concurrently.

Outline consent is where specific elements of a proposed development can be assessed early before the developer has committed substantial time, energy and resources into a project.

Outline consent can be sought for specific project details such as building height, density, access, land use and open space requirements.

Previously, outline consent wasn’t able to be granted until after a code amendment was approved.

This technical change has the potential to reduce the assessment timeframes of a subsequent planning application from 70 business days to less than 20 business days, an estimated saving of up to 10 weeks.

Earlier assessments for outline consent will provide greater certainty to the development industry and stimulate more building projects. These additional developments will further strengthen South Australia’s economy, which was ranked number one in the nation in the CommSec State of the States report for three consecutive quarters in 2024.

This change will also further improve SA’s nation leading planning system and recognises another initiative activated from the Housing Roadmap.

New planning reforms developed by the Malinauskas Labor Government, through the Housing Roadmap could see houses built on development sites up to 18 months faster.

The revised timeframe to turn an empty block of land into a housing development is now expected to be just 36-63 months, compared with 54-75 months under the former system.

Quotes

Attributable to Nick Champion

This change has the potential to save developers and the state’s planners a lot of time and money by providing early approvals for what’s allowed.

The aim is to reduce the overall assessment time needed to receive development approval.

These changes will enable developers to start building homes sooner, to help tackle the housing supply crisis.

Attributable to Liam Golding, Chief Executive UDIA SA

The UDIA is always supportive of measures that will reduce unnecessary delays and speed up the delivery of housing.

Bringing forward policies such as outline consent and enabling it to run in parallel with the code amendment process has the potential to save significant amounts of time for the industry.

This change will reduce risk providing progressive certainty for developments and giving communities a better indication of what a code amendment means for key details of a project like height and open space.

Outline contest is a positive move for the industry, for communities and for the state.