Poloprint Cloud Upgrades Features to Simplify 3D Modeling with AI 2.0 Technology

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG PROVINCE, CHINA, January 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 3D printing technology is no longer just a concept in science fiction, but is becoming a household reality. However, the complexity of the design process and high technical barriers have long hindered its widespread use in the home. Today, this barrier is being broken. ENTINA3D announced the launch of Poloprint Cloud AI 2.0. Poloprint Cloud AI 2.0 is an intelligent platform tailored for home 3D printing. Through two core functions - text to 3D generation (Text-to-Model) and image to 3D generation (Image-to-Model), users can create high-quality, printable 3D models without any expertise. Through seamless integration with TINA2S 3D printers, Poloprint Cloud AI 2.0 can shorten the entire process from design to printing to just a few minutes, making 3D printing a good helper for family lifeI.A Technology ImprovementPoloprint Cloud AI 2.0 offers two features that change the traditional 3D printing design approach:1. Image-to-3D ModelUsers simply upload an image—be it of an apple, a piece of jewelry, or even a sketch—and the AI instantly generates a high-precision 3D model. The process, from uploading the image to creating a printable file, takes less than one minute.This feature allows users to make toys for children, create custom home decor, and repair small household items.2. Text-to-3D ModelLeveraging an upgraded algorithm, Poloprint Cloud AI 2.0's text-to-model generation feature enables users to transform simple text descriptions into complex 3D models."For example, Users on this platform typing "a classic copper mug with two handles" will produce a detailed and realistic 3D model.For user, this feature introduces a new design experience. When no suitable image is available, users can simply describe their ideas in words, and the AI will generate a model in seconds. This level of creative freedom and accessibility significantly expands the potential applications of 3D printing in the home." said a ENTINA3D spokesperson.II. From Idea to PrintPoloprint Cloud AI 2.0 does more than just provide 3D model design. It can also connect with ENTINA’s home 3D printers to provide a seamless one-click printing experience. Users can adjust model dimensions and styles directly from their smartphone or computer, and then connect to the printer via Wi-Fi, eliminating the need for complicated file conversions or exports."This streamlined process brings convenience to home users. Imagine a child needing a small model for a school project at the last minute, or a broken cup handle requiring a quick replacement—Poloprint Cloud AI 2.0 enables users to quickly design and print., blending creativity and practicality"said a ENTINA3D spokesperson.III. Application ScenariosThe launch of Poloprint Cloud AI 2.0 opens up possibilities for home 3D printing. Here are some typical application scenarios:1.Home Repair and FabricationPrint replacement parts for broken household items, such as a snapped plastic hook or a broken cup handle, saving repair costs and reducing waste.2.Personalized Gifts and DecorationsCreate unique home décor, DIY crafts, or custom-made gifts, such as name-engraved models for children or festive-themed ornaments for celebrations.3.Education and CreativityInspire children to learn STEM concepts by allowing them to design and print models with simple text or image inputs, nurturing their creativity and hands-on skills.4.Toys and EntertainmentPrint toys like cars or character figurines for children, or design board game pieces for family game nights, adding fun to everyday life.IV. New Era of Home 3D PrintingUnlike other complex 3D printing platforms designed for industrial and professional users, Poloprint Cloud AI 2.0 focuses on home applications, lowering the barriers to entry through technological innovation.As AI technology continues to evolve, Poloprint Cloud AI will introduce even more features, such as automatic model optimization for printability, intelligent design defect repairs, and a wider range of style and material options. ENTINA3D's vision is to make every household a hub of creativity and to enable everyone to experience the joy of turning ideas into tangible objects.

