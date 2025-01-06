Western Cape Mobility urges road safety following a near-miss incident on the N1

On 3 January 2025, Western Cape Mobility Minister Isaac Sileku narrowly avoided a potential collision when the vehicle he was travelling in was almost driven off the road by a reckless driver on the N1 between Three Sisters and Beaufort West. The incident highlights the ongoing dangers posed by negligent and reckless driving, especially during the peak holiday travel season.

The reckless driver, who was overtaking multiple vehicles and forcing others off the road, was tracked down at an Engen garage and apprehended as part of the Average Speed Over Distance (ASOD) operation on the N1. Records revealed the driver had been travelling at a staggering 182km/h in a 120km/h zone. The individual was subsequently arrested for excessive speeding, a serious offence that endangers the lives of all other road users.

Minister Sileku, who was deeply concerned by the incident, reiterated the Western Cape Government’s zero-tolerance approach to reckless and negligent driving. “Today’s incident is a stern reminder of the dangers posed by irresponsible behaviour on our roads. Reckless and negligent driving will not be tolerated in the Western Cape, particularly at a time when so many are travelling back home during the holiday season,” said Minister Sileku.

Minister Sileku further emphasised the importance of road safety and personal responsibility, “Every motorist has a role to play in ensuring safety on our roads. By adhering to speed limits, exercising patience, and showing consideration for fellow road users, we can prevent unnecessary tragedies and save lives. The Western Cape Government will continue to enforce road safety measures to protect our residents and visitors alike.”

Excessive speeding, reckless overtaking, and negligent driving remain the leading causes of road accidents and fatalities. The Western Cape Mobility Department, together with law enforcement partners, remains committed to using every available resource, including the ASOD system, to deter such behavior and hold offenders accountable.

Motorists are urged to take personal responsibility by:

Adhering to all traffic laws, including speed limits.

Avoiding distractions while driving.

Exercising patience and courtesy on the road.

Taking regular breaks on long journeys to prevent fatigue.

The Western Cape Government extends its gratitude to the Provincial Traffic Law Enforcement officials whose swift action led to the apprehension of the driver involved and preventing further potential harm to other road users through their reckless behaviour.

