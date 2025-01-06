Justice and Constitutional Development alerts public to Facebook scam targeting Minister Kubayi

The Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Development has noted with concern that Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi's Facebook account has been compromised.

An individual or group has illegally gained access to the account and is using it to solicit potentially illegal opportunities and send messages about potential projects to unsuspecting individuals.

The ministry condemns this illegal activity and warns the public to be cautious and not fall victim to this scam. Please note that Minister Kubayi has not sent messages about project opportunities to anyone.

Impersonating the Minister or anyone else is a serious criminal offense, and offenders will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

The ministry will be reporting this incident to the relevant authorities and social media platform owners to ensure that swift action is taken to prevent further illegal activity.

We urge the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the authorities immediately.



Media enquiries"

Terrence Manase

Spokesperson to the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development

Cell: 082 338 6707

#GovZAUpdates