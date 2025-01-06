Western Cape Government Mobility on interim festive season road crash statistics

The Western Cape Government expresses its concern over the 106 fatal crashes and 122 fatalities recorded on municipal and provincial roads during the festive period from 1 December 2024 to 3 January 2025. While these figures represent an improvement compared to the same period last year, they underline the critical need for heightened road safety efforts.

The majority of the fatalities were passengers, pedestrians, and drivers, in that order. Notably, 51 of the incidents involved pedestrians, and 21 were identified as hit-and-run cases. The Western Cape Metro and the N1 route accounted for the highest number of incidents, with most occurring between the hours of 22h00 and 13h00.

Western Cape Government Mobility Minister Isaac Sileku emphasised the devastating impact of irresponsible behavior on the roads, “No family should have to face the pain of losing a loved one due to a preventable road crash. This festive season, we have intensified traffic visibility and enforcement measures to safeguard all road users. However, personal responsibility remains the cornerstone of road safety. Each of us must play our part by following traffic rules and exercising caution and courtesy.”

The Western Cape Government’s provincial traffic services continue to prioritise road safety through active enforcement, fatigue management interventions, and the dissemination of regular safety tips to freight drivers. Despite these efforts, reckless driving, speeding, and negligence during this peak travel time continues to endanger lives.

Tips for Road Users

Plan your journey - Leave early to avoid rushing and adhere to speed limits.

Check your vehicle - Ensure your car is roadworthy by checking tyres, brakes, and lights before departing.

Avoid fatigue - Take regular breaks during long drives, and never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Be aware of pedestrians- Particularly near residential areas and along busy freeways.

Exercise patience and courtesy- Share the road responsibly, especially when carrying passengers or heavy loads.

Minister Sileku concluded, “As many take to the roads during this time, let us remember that behind the wheel, we hold not just our lives but those of our loved ones and fellow road users in our hands. Help us help you to arrive safely home. Together, we can prevent tragic incidents and make road safety everyone’s responsibility.”

The Western Cape Government urges all road users to prioritise safety and make informed decisions that can save lives. Let us end this festive season on a note of unity and caution, ensuring that everyone returns to their families and homes without tragedy.

