Winter weather delays for Lawrence Transit

Bus service will have a delayed start time of 9 a.m. on Monday, January 6th. Central Station will open when routes begin running.

Additional start time delays may be needed. Reroutes or priority routes may be implemented based on conditions early Monday morning. We are currently at service level 2 of our Inclement Weather Policy.

Paratransit riders should consider canceling all non-priority trips on Monday. Same-day booking will not be available. We appreciate your patience as we navigate uncertain conditions. Safety is our utmost concern.

Additional service updates, including further late start information, will be posted on lawrencetransit.org, on Facebook @LawrenceTransit, and via our apps for On Demand and fixed-route service (PassioGO). Download apps here: lawrencetransit.org/mobile-tools.

Contact: Lawrence Transit, info@lawrencetransit.org, (785) 864-4644

