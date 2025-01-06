Smobler Launches ‘Voxel Around The World’ Campaign to Celebrate Cultural Diversity and Global Partnerships in 2025

A three-week campaign featuring exclusive giveaways and collaborations with international partners

SINGAPORE, January 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smobler , a leading metaverse architect renowned for its Metaverse for Good initiatives and award-winning digital experiences, is kicking off 2025 with its ‘Voxel Around The World’ campaign that will run from January 6 to 31.This festive initiative celebrates the new year while honoring cultural diversity and global partnerships that have been instrumental in Smobler’s success. The campaign features exciting prizes and collaborations with key partners from the Smobler ecosystem.Diverse Ecosystem, International PartnershipsGuided by its mission to build a Metaverse for Good, Smobler has cultivated a network of like-minded partners across Web2 and Web3.Amongst these are key players in Web3 such as The Sandbox and Unstoppable Domains, leading Web3 communities Clay Nation and 8SIAN, Singapore’s rock icon and founder of non-profit Music For Good, Inch Chua, and Druk Holding and Investments (DHI), the government investment arm of Bhutan.These partnerships have powered Smobler’s signature projects, including Bhutanverse, a gateway for global Web3 innovators and Bhutanese artisans; Clay Nation, the first interoperable project between Cardano and Polygon and winner of The Sandbox’s Best Branded Experience; Sonik Satellitez, an interactive music-driven game that champions young creators in The Sandbox as well as the launch of the 1st Unstoppable TLD (top level domain) on Base blockchain.Seven Giveaways from Seven RegionsAt the heart of the campaign is a special giveaway of seven exclusive in-game equipables, inspired by the unique cultures and traditions of the seven countries and regions represented by the Smobler team: Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Brazil, Serbia, South Africa, and Hawaii, USA.Says Loretta Chen, Founder and CEO of Smobler, “We are deeply rooted in our IDEALS of Inclusivity, Diversity, Equity, Access, Leadership, Love and Sustainability. To kickstart the new year, we wanted to unite and celebrate our multicultural talent. The team will design digital assets representative of their heritage and share personal anecdotes with our global Web3 and Metaverse communities over three weeks of campaign.”Beyond emotive storytelling, the culturally inspired items are equipped with powerful catalysts to enhance player stats and are usable across all The Sandbox experiences, offering both aesthetic appeal and practical utility in gameplay.Smobler Bags Two Awards at The Sandbox Awards 2024It is with this proven track record of creating visually stunning and impactful content that earned Smobler two prizes at The Sandbox Awards 2024 held in Los Angeles: Best Sports Experience for 3VEREST | The Edge and Best Branded Experience for Saving ClayBox: The Sonic Sands Adventure.Looking ahead, this campaign will also celebrate the upcoming launch of the world’s first Southeast Asian-inspired experience in The Sandbox open metaverse, 8SIAN TOWN in collaboration with 8SIAN, Southeast Asia’s most successful NFT project.As we head into 2025, the campaign underscores Smobler’s dedication to innovation, collaboration, and inclusivity. By celebrating cultural diversity and honoring global partnerships, Smobler aims to inspire communities to come together to embrace the transformative potential of Web3 and the open Metaverse.Come celebrate 2025 to Voxel Around The World with Smobler!For more information, please follow Smobler’s social media or visit Linktree About SmoblerSmobler is a leading Metaverse architect and a portfolio company of Animoca Brands, The Sandbox, Brinc, supported by Enterprise Singapore, IMDA Singapore, and Plug and Play. Smobler has created a suite of world’s first such as a phygital wedding, Tools of Rock concert venue, a disability-led accessibility park and Bhutanverse.Working with legacy brands such as Airbus, BMW, DBS, GoPro, Mahindra and Meta, Smobler creates innovative projects such as Metaverse for Good and has been featured by Forbes, Vogue, Channel News Asia and more. Smobler initiated the inaugural cross chain project with Clay Nation, Cardano and Polygon and curated a series of proprietary Gamefi IPs - 3VEREST, Yeti Realm, Cobbleland as well as signature event NOVA.The company has been acknowledged as a top tech startup at SelectUSA, Inventures Canada and VIVATech Paris and is a proud alumni of ScaleUp inBrazil and Plug and Play’s Global Innovation Alliance. Smobler’s CEO, Loretta Chen has been awarded numerous Top Female Founder Awards from UBS, AWS, Forbes amongst others. For more, log on to smobler.io.Media inquiries:

