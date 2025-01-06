PHILIPPINES, January 6 - Press Release

January 6, 2025 Gatchalian: P80 million allotted for child development workers' scholarships The approved 2025 national budget carried Senator Win Gatchalian's proposal to provide P80 million in scholarships for child development workers (CDWs). A special provision that Gatchalian proposed lodges the P80 million budget under the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority's (TESDA) Promotion, Development, and Implementation of Quality Technical Education and Skills Development Programs. Under this special provision, the scholarship program shall prioritize incumbent CDWs whose highest educational attainment is a high school diploma or lower. To implement the scholarship program, the TESDA and the Early Childhood Care and Development (ECCD) Council shall jointly develop guidelines. Out of 68,080 CDWs nationwide, only 11,414 completed secondary education. The Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM II) estimates that the scholarship program can help around 2,854 of these CDWs in enhancing their professional capabilities. "Sa pamamagitan ng pondong inilaan natin para sa scholarship ng mga child development workers, masusuportahan natin ang kanilang upskilling at reskilling. Mahalagang hakbang ito upang matulungan natin ang ating mga CDWs na maging epektibo sa pagtupad ng kanilang mga tungkulin," said Gatchalian, Co-Chairperson of the EDCOM II. Gatchalian's proposal also aligns with the Early Childhood Care and Development Alignment Act (Senate Bill No. 2575), which he authored and sponsored. The bill, which seeks to achieve universal access to early child education, also seeks the upskilling and reskilling of CDWs. Under the proposed measure, incumbent CDWs shall complete mandatory upskilling and reskilling training programs on early childhood education or ECCD. They should also pass a certification from the TESDA, which shall provide the assessment and certification free of charge. Gatchalian: P80 milyon inilaan para sa scholarship ng mga child development workers Naglaan ng P80 milyon ang 2025 national budget para sa scholarship ng mga child development workers (CDWs), pagbabahagi ni Senador Win Gatchalian. Kasama sa inaprubahang national budget ang isang special provision na ipinanukala ni Gatchalian, kung saan inilaan ang P80 milyong pondo sa ilalim ng Promotion, Development, and Implementation of Quality Technical Education and Skills Development Programs ng Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA). Sa ilalim ng special provision na ito, bibigyang prayoridad ang mga kasalukuyang CDWs na hanggang high school lamang ang natapos. Upang ipatupad ang naturang programa, bubuo ng mga pamantayan ang TESDA at ang Early Childhood Care and Development (ECCD) Council. Sa 68,080 CDWs sa buong bansa, 11,414 ang nakatapos ng high school. Tinataya ng Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM II) na matutulungan ng scholarship ang humigit-kumulang 2,854 na CDWs na mga ito upang paigtingin ang kanilang propesyonal na kakayahan. "Sa pamamagitan ng pondong inilaan natin para sa scholarship ng mga child development workers, masusuportahan natin ang kanilang upskilling at reskilling. Mahalagang hakbang ito upang matulungan natin ang ating mga CDWs na maging epektibo sa pagtupad ng kanilang mga tungkulin," ani Gatchalian, Co-Chairperson ng EDCOM II. Nakahanay ang panukala ni Gatchalian sa isinusulong niyang Early Childhood Care and Development Act (Senate Bill No. 2575). Layon ng panukalang batas na magkaroon ng universal access sa early childhood education. Isinusulong din nito ang upskilling at reskilling ng mga CDWs. Sa ilalim ng naturang panukala, magiging mandato sa mga CDWs na tumapos ng upskilling at reskilling training programs sa early childhood education o ECCD. Kinakailangang makapasa sila sa certification ng TESDA na magbibigay ng libreng assessment at certification.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.