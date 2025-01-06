Dr. Dan Holtzclaw Announces Departure from Affordable Care LLC

Holzklau Full Arch Implant Consulting

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Dan Holtzclaw announced today that he will be departing from his executive role as Director of Specialty Implant Services at Affordable Care LLC as of January 16, 2025.“I am eternally grateful to the executive team at Affordable Care, LLC for the opportunity to lead, develop, and drive full arch dental implant initiatives over these past four years,” said Director Holtzclaw. “Working alongside the hundreds of talented doctors in our clinics and seeing the life-changing care they delivered to thousands of patients will be forever rewarding. I also want to express my appreciation for the engagement and dedication of my fellow Directors and Chief Clinical Officers who I know will continue to advance the compassionate clinical expertise that Affordable Care is known for. ”As Director of Specialty Implant Services for the Affordable Care network of 400+ dental clinics, Dr. Holtzclaw’s leadership helped grow full arch dental implant procedures by more than 2,000% through six different programs and initiatives. In his additional role as Chief Clinical Officer for the Advanced Dental Implant Center division of Affordable Care, Dr. Holtzclaw provided guidance and support for a practice network expansion of 26 clinics in 9 states.Prior to joining Affordable Care in 2020, Dr. Holtzclaw owned and operated multiple dental implant specialty practices. His clinical experience culminated in the publication of two best-selling dental implant textbooks, Pterygoid Implants: The Art and Science and Remote Anchorage Solutions for Severe Maxillary Atrophy: Zygomatic, Pterygoid, Transnasal, Piriform Rim, Nasopalatine, and Trans-Sinus Dental Implants.Henceforth, Dr. Holtzclaw will serve as President of Holzklau Full Arch Implant Consulting , a division of Zygoma Partners, LLLP.

