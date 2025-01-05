State Agencies Preparing for Major Winter Storm

Winter storm to bring 6 to 10 inches or more of snow with hazardous driving conditions



SMYRNA, Del. – The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT), Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA), and other agencies are preparing for a major winter storm that is expected to impact the state starting Sunday night. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning with 6 to 10 inches or more of snow expected by Tuesday morning. Heavier snow could begin Monday around 6 a.m., with snowfall rates of one inch an hour possible. Cold temperatures and gusty winds will make travel difficult, especially during the morning and evening commutes.

Governor John Carney on Sunday activated the Delaware National Guard to support storm response operations. DEMA is also activating its Emergency Operations Center in Smyrna and coordinating with state, county, and local partners to meet ongoing needs for the duration of the event.

Driving restrictions are not issued at this time. However, based on weather and roadway conditions, state officials could issue driving restrictions such as a Level 1 Driving Warning, which cautions motorists of adverse weather conditions and urges them to stay off the road if possible. If driving is necessary, motorists are asked to use caution and common sense. More stringent driving restrictions – such as a Level 2 Restriction or a Level 3 Driving Ban – would only be issued under a declared State of Emergency and are authorized under Delaware Code, Title 20, Chapter 31.



DelDOT has 300 pieces of snow removal equipment, including snowplows, brining equipment, and salt trucks, and have been brining roads throughout the state today. Crews will begin plowing operations starting around 2 a.m. on Monday and will continue throughout the storm. The focus will be ensuring major routes such as I-95, Route 1, Route 13, and Route 113 remain open and passable. Secondary roads and streets in subdivisions could be slippery and snow-covered: state officials urge everyone to exercise caution when driving.

“DelDOT crews will be working throughout the storm to clear and treat roads across the state, however, cold temperatures and continued snowfall could cause roads and bridges to be hazardous as the day progresses,” said Acting Secretary of Transportation Shanté Hastings. “Please slow down and adapt driving to the conditions if you must be out.”

DelDOT offers many resources for updates on traffic and road conditions, such as the DelDOT mobile app. DelDOT’s Traffic Management Center broadcasts 24 hours a day at 1380 AM and is live-streamed on deldot.gov.

Winter Driving and Safety Tips:

Make sure that your windshield is completely clear of snow and ice and that you also clear snow off the top of your vehicle and the bed of your pickup trucks. Once on the road, take it slowly. Travel at or below the posted speed limit. Leave plenty of space between you and the car in front of you. If you’re too close, there will not be enough time to react if that person loses control of his vehicle. Turn on your headlights so other drivers can see you. Delaware law requires headlights in conditions of poor visibility. Low beams provide better visibility than high beams. Apply brakes carefully, especially on hills and exit/entrance ramps. Allow for more stopping distance. Bridges and overpasses freeze faster than other road surfaces. There might be ice you cannot see. Pay extra attention when approaching intersections. Watch for cars that don’t have the right of way. Even though you are taking precautions, you need reaction time in case other drivers go through a stop sign or stop light. Wear your seatbelt. If you are involved in a wreck, your seatbelt will help you control the vehicle and improve your chances of escaping serious injury or death by nearly 50%. If your vehicle starts to skid, don’t panic. Don’t hit the brakes hard. If your car has anti-lock brakes (ABS), apply steady pressure to the brakes, shift the car or truck into neutral and steer in the direction you want your car to go until the skid is over. If you don’t have ABS, apply pressure to the brakes, just short of locking them up, release the pressure, and re-apply at a lower level.

Visit PrepareDE.org for more tips on preparing for winter storms or this year’s Winter Weather Week news release.

