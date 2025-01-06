Build Change Announces Leadership Appointments to Board of Directors

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Build Change, a global leader in disaster-resilient housing, is pleased to announce two key leadership appointments to its Board of Directors following its meeting on December 13, 2024.Grace Hanson, Co-Founder and CEO of Elysian, has been appointed Chair of the Board. She is a past board chair and has served on Build Change’s board since 2016. Grace is a well-recognized insurance executive and AI innovator with extensive experience across the insurance and insurtech sectors.She has held senior leadership roles at companies such as Hippo Analytics, Hiscox Plc, and AIG. As Chair, Grace will leverage her expertise in technology and data-driven solutions to guide Build Change’s strategic plan and continued advancement of its vision that every home is disaster-resilient.Susie Berg has been appointed to the role of Secretary. Susie is currently Director and Senior Corporate Counsel at Autodesk, where she focuses on driving growth through eCommerce and AI integration.With her strong background in legal and regulatory matters, Susie will contribute her leadership to Build Change’s governance and operational goals.“We are thrilled to announce these appointments, which continue to strengthen our board of directors,” said Juan Caballero, CEO of Build Change. “Grace’s visionary leadership and Susie’s expertise in corporate governance and technology will be instrumental as we continue to scale our impact.”These appointments reflect Build Change’s ongoing commitment to bolstering its leadership and furthering its mission to create lasting, disaster-resilient housing solutions for vulnerable communities around the world.###Build Change is the global leader in systems change for resilient housing. Our engineers, builders, coders, policy advocates, and lending partners are providing urgently needed housing solutions in the world’s most disaster-prone countries. Shifting power to families since 2004, Build Change has safeguarded over $5.2 billion in housing infrastructure assets across Latin America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia-Pacific, improving the lives of over 1.4 million people by building new or retrofitting more than 282,000 buildings, at a cost of $51 per safer person.Learn more at www.buildchange.org or follow us on X and LinkedIn.

