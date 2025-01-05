Derby Barracks / Arrest / Aggravated Assault - Impeding
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:25A5000044
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper James Gallup
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 1/3/2025
INCIDENT LOCATION: Geraldine Ave, North Troy, VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault, Impeding Public Officers, Resisting Arrest, and Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Jedd Willey
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Troy, VT
VICTIM: Michael Mason
AGE: 57
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Troy, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 1/3/25, at approximately 1227 hours, the State Police received a call from Michael Mason to advise there was a man identified as Jedd Willey who was threatening him and assaulting him in a residence on Geraldine Ave in the town of North Troy. The State Police arrived at the scene and started interviewing all parties involved. While interviewing witnesses, Willey began to become aggressive and started hindering Troopers from conducting their investigation. Troopers went to detain Willey and he did not comply causing Troopers to use force on him. Willey resisted multiple more times during the arrest process. Neither Willey or Troopers were injured in this incident. Willey was transported to the Derby Barracks and later transported to Northern State Correctional Facility.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 1/6/2025 at 1230 hours
COURT: Orleans
LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: None
MUG SHOT: Not included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
