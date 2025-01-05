City suspends solid waste service for January 6 due to winter storm

The City of Lawrence will suspend all solid waste services scheduled for Monday, January 6, following the winter storm that rolled in over the weekend. This decision was made out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety of our Solid Waste team members.

“Our crews are dedicated people who work tirelessly in all kinds of conditions to serve our community,” said Ron Green, General Manager of Solid Waste. “However, with the dangerous conditions caused by the storm, it’s essential that we put their safety above all else.”

To minimize disruption, solid waste operations will resume on Tuesday, January 7, and follow a one-day delayed schedule for the rest of the week:

Monday customers will have their waste picked up on Tuesday.

Tuesday customers will be picked up on Wednesday.

This pattern will continue through the week, with Friday customers serviced on Saturday.

If further changes or delays to solid waste services are needed, the City will provide updated information on Monday, January 6, via the City’s official social media channels and press releases. Residents are encouraged to visit lawrenceks.org/swm to learn more and to sign up for the ReCollect app to receive updates about solid waste services in Lawrence.

We recognize this delay may cause inconvenience, and we appreciate the patience and understanding of our residents as we navigate this challenging weather. The City of Lawrence thanks its Solid Waste team for their unwavering commitment to keeping our city clean and running smoothly—even in the most difficult conditions.

For more information and updates, visit lawrenceks.org/swm.

