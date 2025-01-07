Nominal London Partners with Backroad Gee for Fashion-Music Collaboration

Krisztina Kalman, Sean Solomon and Backroad Gee attend the Red Thursday Fashion Show Backroad Gee wearing the First Collaboration Piece - a Shaket Nominal London Logo

This Collaboration is inspired by La Sape—a vibrant Congolese subculture that gave the dress code for the Met Gala 2025

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nominal London, celebrated for its fearless approach to blending fashion with art, music and culture, has joined forces with UK rap sensation Backroad Gee to launch an exclusive capsule collection.

This groundbreaking collaboration bridges music and fashion, drawing inspiration from La Sape—a vibrant Congolese subculture that redefined traditional French tailoring with bold, individualistic flair. Echoing across the Atlantic, La Sapes shaped early Black Dandyism, a movement that profoundly influenced the 2025 Met Gala theme: Tailoring Black Style.

Backroad Gee, celebrated for his genre-defying music blending Drill, Afrobeats, and Hip-Hop, brings his dynamic energy and Congolese heritage to this collaboration. Known for his sharp style, Backroad Gee shares Nominal London’s values of creativity, authenticity, and self-expression, making this partnership a perfect match.

A Collection Rooted in Cultural Heritage and High Fashion

The collection features vibrant casual wear, bold statement pieces, and stage-ready designs, including a standout orange shacket previewed at Nominal London’s Red Thursday Event. The highlight is an elegant suit inspired by La Sape, a movement that celebrates sophistication and individualism. This ethos is woven into every piece, including a striking, unconventional hat co-designed by Backroad Gee and Nominal London

Exclusive Launch Events and Behind-the-Scenes Access

Fans and fashion enthusiasts can look forward to a meet-and-greet event in London, offering an exclusive opportunity to connect with Backroad Gee and experience the collection firsthand. Additionally, Nominal London will share behind-the-scenes content from the design and fitting process, providing an intimate look into the creative journey.

For event signups and updates, visit: Nominal London Events https://nominallondon.com/pages/world-of-nom-nal

Quotes about the collaboration

Krisztina Kalman, CEO of NOM!NAL London said:

" This collaboration with Backroad Gee highlights Nominal London’s commitment to exploring diverse cultural narratives and integrating them into high fashion. It is a celebration of the vibrant creativity found in London and beyond.”

Sean Solomon, Creative Director of Nominal London said:

“This collaboration embodies the beauty that is the London creative industry. Combining all of our backgrounds and experiences to create a capsule collection that is as unique as Backroad Gee is.”

Backroad Gee commented,

“ I am looking forward to this collaboration as I think our brands are aligned in creating something new and unusual for the fashion and music industries.”

About Backroad Gee - @BackroadGee

Backroad Gee is a UK artist known for his unique fusion of Afrobeat, rap, and drill. Rising to prominence with tracks like Party Popper and My Family, he recently made his film debut in the Netflix movie The Kitchen. His dynamic performances and charismatic energy have established him as a powerful force in British music and entertainment.

About Nominal London - @NominalLondon

Nominal London is an independent fashion house renowned for its bold, rebellious designs and immersive events. Led by co-founders Krisztina Kalman and Sean Solomon, the brand pushes creative boundaries, blending art, music, and fashion into unforgettable experiences.

