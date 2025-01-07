Smartkas Founders Re-shift Focus to Hive, amid Corporate Restructuring

Hive Founders Wim Roosens (left) and David Meszaros (right). Hive Logo on Banner Hive Brand and Logo

Hive emerges as a bold investment company, shifting focus from Smartkas to drive transformative growth across the global food value chain.

HIVE embodies our resilience, our learnings, and our bold ambition to drive scalable impact across the food value chain.” — David Meszaros

AMSTERDAM, NOORD-HOLLAND, NETHERLANDS, January 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Over the past four years, the group has invested EUR 40 million into various agricultural projects, driven by an ambitious vision to revolutionize the global food system. Among these initiatives, two flagship vertical farming projects under SMARTKAS attracted significant attention and represented bold steps forward. Unfortunately, despite substantial investment of nearly EUR 20 million, both projects ultimately faced critical failures due to faulty equipment delivered by two key turnkey suppliers. These failures resulted in millions of Euros in damages for SMARTKAS and are now the subject of ongoing litigation.While the founders await the outcome of these court proceedings, their journey has not been defined by setbacks alone. Behind the spotlight, they have consistently invested in more traditional yet strategically sound agricultural ventures. These projects may not have garnered headlines, but they delivered substantial returns and served as the financial backbone that allowed them to weather the storms. Without the resilience of these ventures, the SMARTKAS chapter would have closed long ago.It is on this foundation of resilience and adaptability that the founders have made the strategic decision to restructure their corporate focus. SMARTKAS will continue its legal battles and remain operational to see justice served. However, the primary focus will now shift towards HIVE, an investment company designed to address the complexities of the modern food system at scale.HIVE isn’t just an evolution of the founders work - it’s a bold redefinition. They are dedicated to transformative ideas that drive measurable financial impact and challenge the status quo in agriculture and food technology. HIVE’s ambition is clear: to become the go-to investment partner for ventures that aim to reshape the global food system.At HIVE, investments are not limited to food production alone. The approach encompasses every stage of the food value chain - processing, packaging, logistics, traceability, branding, and beyond. This systemic focus ensures that inefficiencies are addressed at every critical point, creating solutions that are scalable, sustainable, and profitable.While the founders mission remains deeply rooted in addressing the growing threats to global food security, they acknowledge the operational constraints and supplier challenges that slowed them down in the past. The restructuring under HIVE provides the agility, focus, and clarity needed to accelerate innovation and drive results."This transition isn’t just about restructuring - it’s about staying true to our mission of creating meaningful change in the food system. HIVE embodies our resilience, our learnings, and our bold ambition to drive scalable impact across the food value chain." says David Meszaros, Managing Partner of HIVE and CEO of SMARTKAS.More than a rebranding effort, HIVE represents a renewed commitment to bold, forward-thinking investments that deliver measurable value. With the unwavering support of the group's investors and stakeholders, they are prepared to build an investment powerhouse that sets new benchmarks for excellence in the global food industry.As the founders look ahead, SMARTKAS will continue its fight for accountability and resolution in the courts. However, their focus is firmly set on the future - on HIVE - and on building a resilient, innovative, and transformative investment company that delivers long-term impact.The world’s food system is at a tipping point. HIVE is ready to rise to the challenge, disrupt outdated paradigms, and build a future where innovation and impact go hand in hand.

