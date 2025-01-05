Submit Release
City facilities closed on Monday, January 6

Due to the ongoing winter storm, City facilities, including City Hall and all Parks, Recreation and Culture facilities, will be closed on Monday, January 6. This is due to the forecasted snow and ice accumulation resulting in dangerous travel conditions.

In-person City services based out of City Hall will be unavailable on Monday, which includes:

All Parks, Recreation and Culture facilities will also be closed on Sunday, Jan. 5.

At 3 p.m. today, Lawrence Transit announced all bus service is cancelled through Sunday, Jan. 5. Fixed-route service is anticipated to resume on Monday, Jan. 6. Please stay tuned to Lawrence Transit for a potential late start time. KU campus conditions may cause reroutes on Monday, Jan. 6.

Any additional impacts to City services will be shared via news release and on the City’s Facebook page.

For winter storm safety tips and storm updates, visit Douglas County Emergency Management here. Additionally, for road conditions, call 511.

If you can, stay home and off the roads to keep them clear for essential workers and to stay safe.

Media Contact: City Communications, citycommunications@lawrenceks.org

