Working Excellence Announces Strategic Global Expansion into the UK and UAE

Underscoring Technical Prowess and Comprehensive Service Offerings

Expanding into the UK and UAE is a natural progression for Working Excellence, as we continue to address the complex challenges that modern businesses face” — James F Kenefick

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Working Excellence, a leading consulting firm renowned for its top-tier technical talent and broad suite of innovative services, today announced its strategic expansion into two key international markets: the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates. This milestone move underscores the firm’s unwavering commitment to delivering world-class solutions and further solidifies its presence as a global powerhouse in the consulting arena.

Spearheading this international growth are industry veterans James Kenefick and Martin Fisher, each bringing decades of unparalleled leadership and innovation expertise to Working Excellence:

James Kenefick – Chairman and CEO of BetterWorld Technology, Managing Partner of Azafran Capital, and a serial entrepreneur with over 20 years of experience in Voice, Data, SaaS, and Cloud. As a member of YPO and an accomplished CEO, operator, and investor, Kenefick has created more than $750M in market capitalization through seven successful exits and has raised over $500M in capital.

Martin Fisher – A 30-year technology leader, senior advisor, entrepreneur, and investor who has forged pioneering paths in the internet realm. Former President of AOL Technologies and Principal at Revolution Health, Fisher has completed over 90 M&A transactions totaling $3B in value, culminating in four successful exits.

Their combined expertise in advanced technologies, program and project management, and cross-functional leadership has already transformed organizations across the globe. Their leadership will be instrumental as Working Excellence establishes new footprints in London and Dubai—both pivotal markets for driving innovation and delivering measurable client success.

“Expanding into the UK and UAE is a natural progression for Working Excellence, as we continue to address the complex challenges that modern businesses face,” said James Kenefick, who will oversee the operational rollout and strategic partnerships. “Our clients rely on our ability to integrate cutting-edge technology with practical solutions, and we’re eager to share our proven methodologies in these new regions.”

“We are honored to bring our team’s deep technical knowledge and consultative approach to London and Dubai,” added Martin Fisher, emphasizing the significance of building local relationships and fostering talent. “This move symbolizes our long-term commitment to empowering organizations worldwide to innovate, optimize, and thrive in an ever-evolving business landscape.”

Broad Range of Technical and Consulting Services

Working Excellence offers a comprehensive portfolio of services, including:

Advanced Program & Project Management – Streamlining complex initiatives to deliver measurable outcomes on time and within budget.

Technology Integration & Adoption – Assessing client needs and implementing cutting-edge platforms and systems for increased efficiency.

Data-Driven Strategy & Analytics – Leveraging big data and predictive analytics to inform strategic decision-making and drive ROI.

Digital Transformation & Process Optimization – Modernizing legacy processes and infrastructure for sustainable growth and innovation.

AI & Machine Learning Solutions – Designing and implementing robust AI strategies that leverage machine learning and predictive analytics to enhance decision-making, automate processes, and deliver transformative outcomes.

IoT Implementation & Infrastructure – Deploying and managing end-to-end Internet of Things solutions, connecting devices, sensors, and systems to unlock real-time insights and optimize operational performance.

The firm’s distinctive methodology combines a results-driven mindset with a collaborative approach, ensuring that clients receive tailor-made solutions designed to address their unique operational challenges. Working Excellence’s seasoned consultants leverage decades of experience across multiple industries, enabling organizations to thrive amidst shifting market dynamics.

Looking Ahead

As part of its global expansion, Working Excellence will focus on fostering local alliances, recruiting top-tier talent, and developing customized technical solutions for clients in diverse sectors such as finance, healthcare, technology, and government. The firm’s new offices in London and Dubai will also serve as innovation hubs, where teams can collaborate with regional partners to generate forward-looking strategies and executable roadmaps.

For more information about Working Excellence’s services, leadership team, and ongoing global initiatives, please visit www.workingexcellence.com.

About Working Excellence

Working Excellence is a premier consulting firm offering innovative and bespoke solutions to organizations worldwide. With a laser focus on technical prowess, strategic insight, and exceptional service, Working Excellence transforms businesses by delivering end-to-end solutions that drive sustainable growth. Committed to excellence in every engagement, the firm stands at the forefront of global consulting through its dedication to integrity, collaboration, and unmatched expertise.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.