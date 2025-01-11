Neal Meyers Appointed to Key San Diego County Water Leadership Roles

San Diego County imports most of its water. Meyers is honored to help develop policies that promote water reliability and affordability.

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Olivenhain Municipal Water District Director Neal Meyers has been appointed Chair of the San Diego County Water Authority 's Imported Water Committee following his reelection in 2024. In addition to this important role, Meyers will also serve on the Water Authority's Water Planning and Environmental Committee. These appointments complement his primary responsibilities at OMWD, where he is one of five Directors and a member of the Finance and Personnel Committees."My job at the Olivenhain Municipal Water District is to provide our customers with safe, reliable water at the lowest possible cost and provide great customer service," Meyers stated. "Most of our water is imported from the Colorado River, with some coming from the California State Water Project and a lesser portion from local sources. I am honored to have the opportunity at the San Diego County Water Authority to help develop water policies that ensure continued water reliability at the lowest possible cost for my ratepayers and the entire San Diego region."Despite two wet years in California, the Colorado River watershed remains stressed. Lake Mead, San Diego County's main Colorado River storage source, is less than 35% full, and the current year has been dry so far. Complex water allocation negotiations are ongoing between the various Colorado River basin states and Native American tribes having water rights. Additionally, California is considering constructing large and expensive new water infrastructures, such as a pipeline under the Bay Delta and new reservoirs, to increase supplies and mitigate the environmental impacts of climate change."This is a critical time in our region's water history that will impact the future of our children and grandchildren. We must get beyond politics and make the right decisions for our long-term future without breaking the bank. I hope to contribute to that effort," Meyers said.Meyers concentrated his studies in local government at Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo, and attended the University of San Diego Law School. He was a litigator and co-founder of a North San Diego County law firm before focusing on public service. Meyers and his wife have lived in South Carlsbad for over 40 years, where they raised their three children.Prepared and Paid for by Neal Meyers

