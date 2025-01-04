BLG Group of Companies Acquires MBM Groups International Ltd and FDS Group in a Multi-Million-Dollar Deal

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Breaking News: BLG Group of Companies Acquires MBM Groups International Ltd and FDS Group in a Multi-Million-Dollar DealIn one of the most transformative acquisitions of the year start 2025, BLG Group of Companies, led by visionary Chairman and Founder Mr. Ajay K. Dubey, has acquired MBM Groups International Ltd and FDS Group for a combined valuation. The deal, finalized at premium pricing, marks a strategic move to strengthen BLG’s global presence across consulting, technology, and industrial innovation sectors.Dr. Hans Martin Krüger, the appointed CEO for the European Belt, will spearhead integration efforts, leveraging MBM’s expertise in infrastructure and FDS’s innovative retail and engineering capabilities. Mr. Dubey hailed the acquisition as a “best-value decision,” marking a pivotal moment in BLG’s global expansion strategy with acquisition of entire portfolio.BLG Group of Companies, led by Chairman Mr. Ajay K. Dubey, has acquired MBM Groups International Ltd and FDS Group in a historic deal valued in the billions. Though the exact figures remain confidential, industry insiders report it as one of the most strategic acquisitions of the year. FDS Group, valued at brings a robust portfolio of consumer goods, innovative software systems, and industrial engineering expertise.With a stronghold in Europe, particularly under its flagship brand Costway, FDS has emerged as a leader in wholesale and retail. Its systems design and consulting arm, spearheaded by Dr. Hans Martin Krüger, hasconsistently delivered high-impact, socially beneficial projects, further enhancing its global reputation.MBM Groups International Ltd, is a renowned consultancy powerhouse with operations spanning Southeast Asia and Europe. Known for its expertise in renewable energy, real estate, and structured financing, MBM has been instrumental in driving economic growth in emerging markets, particularly Vietnam.Its team of specialists and consultants has solidified its position as a key player in infrastructure and project management.The deal, while confidential in terms of specific financial details, represents a significant leap forBLG Group in consolidating its position as a global market leader. The valuation reflects the strategic importance of both MBM and FDS, underscoring BLG’s commitment to driving innovation, operational efficiency, and market expansion.BLG Group of Companies, an international powerhouse in diversified services, has successfullyacquired MBM Groups International Ltd (UK) and FDS Group (Germany) in a landmark transaction. While the exact financial terms remain undisclosed, insiders estimate the combined valuation of the acquired entities solidifying BLG’s standing as a global leader in consulting, innovation, and industrial solutions.Mr. Ajay K. Dubey’s Vision for the FutureSpeaking about the acquisition, Mr. Ajay K. Dubey remarked, “This is a best-value decision thatrepresents a pivotal step in BLG’s journey to redefine global excellence. By integrating MBM’sconsulting expertise and FDS’s retail and engineering prowess, we are uniquely positioned todeliver exceptional value to our clients and stakeholders worldwide.”ConclusionThe acquisition of MBM Groups International Ltd and FDS Group by BLG Group of Companies marks a transformational chapter in the company’s history. This deal not only reflects BLG’s financial strength but also its commitment to sustainable growth and innovation. With a focus on strategic synergies and leadership, BLG is poised to reshape industries and deliver unparalleled solutions on a global scale.

