Jason Ruedy expects mortgage rates for homeowners to drop after the new administration's inauguration on January 20th

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jason Ruedy, President, CEO of The Home Loan Arranger and top mortgage broker says as the new administration prepares to take office on January 20th, homeowners across the country are eagerly anticipating the potential for lower mortgage rates With the current economic climate and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, many are hopeful that the new administration will bring about positive changes in the housing market.One expert in the field, Jason Ruedy, has shared his insights on the potential for lower mortgage rates in the coming months. Ruedy, a top mortgage broker in Denver, CO and founder of The Home Loan Arranger, believes that we could see a significant drop in mortgage rates as early as spring 2025.He also predicts that 30-year fixed conventional mortgage rates could potentially reach the high 4's or low 5's, providing much-needed relief for homeowners.According to Ruedy, lower mortgage rates would not only benefit current homeowners looking to refinance , but also those looking to purchase a new home. With lower rates, homeowners would have the opportunity to secure a lower monthly payment and potentially save thousands of dollars over the life of their loan. With the cost of living at an all time high, this could very beneficial.Ruedy also believes that lower mortgage rates would have a positive impact on the overall housing market, potentially leading to an increase in home sales and a boost to the economy.He encourages homeowners to keep an eye on the market and take advantage of any potential rate drops in the coming months.With the new administration taking office in just a few weeks, homeowners are hopeful that their expectations for lower mortgage rates will be met. As the housing market continues to navigate through uncertain times, the potential for lower rates could provide much-needed relief for homeowners across the country.For more information on Jason Ruedy visit - www.jasonruedy.com

