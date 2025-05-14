Jason Ruedy, Denver, CO, Urges Homeowners to Check for Private Mortgage Insurance and Save Hundreds Per Month

The Home Loan Arranger

Jason Ruedy Recommends That Homeowners Review Their Private Mortgage Insurance (PMI) Policies, Which Could Lead to Monthly Savings of Hundreds of Dollars

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As mortgage rates improve, many homeowners are looking for ways to save money on their mortgage payments. One often overlooked area where homeowners can potentially save hundreds of dollars per month is private mortgage insurance (PMI). Jason Ruedy, a leading mortgage expert in Denver, CO, is encouraging homeowners to check if they are paying PMI and if so, reach out to their mortgage company to see if they are eligible to get rid of it.PMI is a type of insurance that protects the lender in case the borrower defaults on their mortgage payments. It is typically required for homebuyers who put down less than 20% of the purchase price of their home. However, as the value of the home increases and the borrower pays down their mortgage, they may become eligible to get rid of PMI. This could potentially save homeowners hundreds of dollars per month.According to Jason Ruedy, Denver, CO, many homeowners are not aware that they are paying PMI and could be eligible to get rid of it. "Private mortgage insurance is often included in the monthly mortgage payment, making it easy for homeowners to overlook it," says Ruedy. "But by taking the time to check and see if you are paying PMI and if you are eligible to get rid of it, you could potentially save hundreds of dollars per month."In addition to saving money on their monthly mortgage payments, homeowners may also be able to secure a lower interest rate if they are able to get rid of PMI. This could result in even more savings over the life of the loan. Ruedy encourages homeowners to reach out to their mortgage company to see if they are eligible to get rid of PMI and take advantage of potential savings.With the mortgage rates moving down, it is important for homeowners to explore all options for saving money on their mortgage payments. By checking for PMI and reaching out to their mortgage company, homeowners may be able to save hundreds of dollars per month and potentially secure a lower interest rate. For more information and tips on managing mortgages, visit Jason Ruedy's website at www.thehomeloanarranger.com

