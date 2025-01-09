Jason Ruedy, Says, San Diego Homeowners Turn to Home Equity for Relief as Inflation and Expenses Rise

The Home Loan Arranger Jason Ruedy Top 25 US Loan Officer

Jason Rued notes that San Diego homeowners are increasingly using home equity to ease financial pressures from rising inflation and expenses

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jason Ruedy, President, CEO of The Home Loan Arranger and top mortgage broker, says that as inflation continues to rise and the cost of living in San Diego becomes increasingly burdensome, homeowners are feeling the squeeze. With expenses such as daycare, insurance, real estate taxes, and groceries on the rise, many are struggling to make ends meet. However, according to Ruedy, homeowners are finding relief in an unexpected place - their home equity.Ruedy has noticed a growing trend among San Diego homeowners who are turning to their home equity for financial relief. With the 90% loan to value cash-out product becoming increasingly popular, homeowners are able to use 10% more of their home's equity to consolidate debt and alleviate financial strain.This option allows homeowners to tap into the equity they have built in their homes and use it to pay off high-interest debts, such as credit card balances or car loans. By consolidating these debts into one lower-interest loan, homeowners can save money on interest payments and potentially improve their overall financial situation.Ruedy believes that this trend is a reflection of the current economic climate in San Diego. With the rising cost of living and stagnant wages, homeowners are looking for creative solutions to ease their financial burden. By utilizing their home equity, they are able to take control of their finances and improve their financial stability.As the cost of living in San Diego continues to rise, Ruedy encourages homeowners to explore all options available to them, including tapping into their home equity. With the 90% loan-to-value cash-out product, homeowners can find much-needed relief and take control of their financial future. The 90% loan-to-value allows for more cash out and doesn't require private mortgage insurance (PMI). This is huge for homeowners, Ruedy says.For more information on Jason Ruedy visit - www.jasonruedy.com

Cash-out Refinance - Debt Consolidation

