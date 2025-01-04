New Motor Vehicle Record (MVR) Requirement for Residents Transferring a License from Eight States Takes Effect in One Week

Beginning Jan. 10, 2025, new or returning Tennessee residents who currently have a driver license from California, Connecticut, Illinois, Kentucky, Nevada, Oklahoma, Vermont or West Virginia must present a Motor Vehicle Record (MVR) from their former state when applying for a Tennessee license.

Individuals from these eight must obtain an MVR from their former state before applying for a Tennessee license or ID. An MVR must have been issued within 30 days before its presentation at a Driver Services Center. The MVR is required alongside other necessary documents to apply for a Tennessee credential. For more information about the documents required to obtain a license in Tennessee, visit tn.gov/safety/driver-services.html.

All other states, including Tennessee, participate in the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators’ State-to-State (S2S) Verification Service. This service allows participating states to electronically access the complete Driver History Record of anyone applying for a driver license. As a result, individuals moving from one of the 41 participating states do not have to obtain an MVR to qualify for a Tennessee driver license.

Through the S2S system, states can share real-time information about individual drivers, including convictions and license withdrawals. By providing a driver’s complete history, states can reduce the risk of fraud and improve safety by keeping dangerous drivers off the roads. Additionally, S2S enhances accuracy and reduces the processing time for a obtaining a new credential in Tennessee.

The MVR requirement will change as additional states join the S2S Verification Service. For the latest information, please visit tn.gov/safety/driver-services/classd/mvrverification.html.