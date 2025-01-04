Black Unicorn Factory Announces $20.2 Billion Valuation, Solidifying Position as Leader in Equity Crowdsourcing

Black Unicorn Factory Achieves New Valuation Milestone: $20.1 Billion

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Black Unicorn Factory Announces $20.2 Billion Valuation, Revolutionizing Equity Crowdsourcing and Startup InvestingBlack Unicorn Factory (BUF), the pioneering business development accelerator and equity crowdsourcing platform, today announced a new valuation of $20.2 billion. This valuation, conducted by independent financial analysts, reflects the company's groundbreaking sweat equity model, rapid growth, and expansive portfolio of IPO-ready startups."This new valuation reflects the strength of our innovative business model and the incredible potential of our portfolio," said Johnny Stewart, Founder and CEO of Black Unicorn Factory. "We've worked tirelessly to redefine what's possible in the accelerator space, and this is just the beginning of a journey to create unprecedented opportunities for our shareholders and partner startups."BUF has revolutionized the startup investment landscape through its unique equity crowdsourcing model. This innovative approach allows individuals to earn equity in promising startups by contributing their skills and efforts, rather than traditional cash investments. The company's "Follow Me for Equity" app has transformed thousands of users into shareholders, creating a scalable and inclusive investment model that democratizes access to startup ownership.Key highlights contributing to the valuation include:An extensive portfolio of over 150 startups, each poised for IPO by 2025A shareholder base exceeding 14,000 individualsRevenue growth from $52.6 million in 2023 to $245.3 million in 2024Projected net profit increase from $331.5 million in 2025 to $5.2 billion in 2029"Our task-based equity contributions have created a new paradigm in startup acceleration and investment," Stewart added. "This valuation isn't just a number—it's a reflection of the trust and belief that our shareholders, startups, and partners have placed in us."The equity crowdsourcing model pioneered by BUF represents a significant shift in how startups are funded and developed. By allowing individuals to contribute their skills and time in exchange for equity, BUF has opened up startup investment to a broader pool of talent and removed traditional barriers to entry in the venture capital world.Strategic drivers of the valuation include:Innovative Revenue Streams: Combining traditional revenue with crowdfunding premiums and barter revenueGlobal Reach: A growing global shareholder network and a pipeline of 350 startups showcasing BUF's expansive market influenceIPO Readiness: With a NASDAQ listing on the horizon, BUF anticipates further growth in market visibility and investor confidence"As we prepare for our NASDAQ listing, this valuation reinforces our vision to democratize wealth-building opportunities and scale innovation across the globe," Stewart concluded. "Equity crowdsourcing is not just changing how startups are funded; it's redefining the very nature of investment and entrepreneurship."As Black Unicorn Factory continues to grow, it remains committed to its core mission of democratizing startup investment and fostering innovation through its unique sweat equity model and equity crowdsourcing platform.For more information about Black Unicorn Factory and its innovative approach to equity crowdsourcing, please visit www.blackunicornfactory.com About Black Unicorn Factory:Black Unicorn Factory is a pioneering startup accelerator dedicated to empowering entrepreneurs and democratizing investment opportunities. By blending traditional accelerator strategies with cutting-edge technology and inclusive equity programs, BUF is driving innovation and financial empowerment through its unique sweat equity model and expansive portfolio of IPO-ready startups.

