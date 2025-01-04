Acclaimed Author Robert E. Butler Announces Highly-Anticipated Young Adult Novel 'Justin the Just'

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The young adult fiction book, “ Justin the Just ,” brimming with themes of resilience and integrity, is poised to hit the shelves soon, as Butler’s team confirmed its availability across major platforms, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and the author’s website.Set against a backdrop of hardship and challenge, “Justin the Just” tells the compelling story of Justin, a young boy who transforms personal grief and relentless abuse into a saga of survival and bravery.Living with his mother and a tempestuous stepfather after the tragic loss of his father, Justin’s life is rife with obstacles. But with an indomitable spirit and a vibrant imagination, he not only bears the burdens but thrives, teaching invaluable life lessons of perseverance, responsibility, and empathy. Robert E. Butler , leveraging his extensive experience as a psychiatric care provider and respiratory therapist, has crafted a narrative that not only entertains but educates. His portrayal of Justin’s adventures, both real and imagined, delves deep into themes of resilience, offering a powerful resource for young adults and families alike to draw strength and inspiration.“As a child, I was always fascinated by the stories of heroes who overcame insurmountable odds,” says Robert E. Butler. “With ‘Justin the Just,’ I want to instill that same sense of hope and courage in today’s youth and guide them through emotional turmoil and everyday challenges.”“Justin the Just” will be available soon at all major book retailers, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and through the author’s personal website. This book is a must-have for anyone, especially teens and young adults looking to discover their inner strength and justice.About Robert E. ButlerRobert E. Butler has crafted stories that resonate with people of all ages for over three decades. With two professional licenses in the health field and a profound understanding of child psychology, Butler’s stories are not just tales but tools for personal growth and understanding.Book enthusiasts, educators, and fans of thought-provoking fiction are eagerly marking their calendars for the release of this spellbinding novel. While the official release date has yet to be announced, the excitement surrounding Butler’s newest creation suggests “Justin the Just” will be a notable addition to the young adult literary sphere.

