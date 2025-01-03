Winter weather cancellations for Lawrence Transit

Based on the forecast for near blizzard conditions this weekend, the following plans have been made for Lawrence Transit services.

ON DEMAND CANCELLED

All On Demand service is cancelled for this weekend starting at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4.

On Demand service is cancelled for Sunday, Jan. 5, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

On Demand service is planned to resume on Monday, Jan. 6 at 8 p.m.

PARATRANSIT

Riders should consider canceling all non-priority paratransit trips on Saturday, Jan. 4. Same-day booking will not be available.

FIXED-ROUTE

Fixed-route service is planned to begin running as usual on Saturday, Jan. 4. As a reminder, Central Station is open from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Conditions may worsen around noon on Saturday. If the weather begins to affect service, we will follow our notification protocol and implement a priority route system in alignment with service level 2 of our Inclement Weather Policy. The following routes will be prioritized, and other routes will be cancelled as needed.

Priority Routes

Routes 1 and 5

Routes 2 and 3

Route 4

Route 7 (note no interline with Route 9)

Route 6

Fixed-route service is planned to resume on Monday, Jan. 6. Please stay tuned for a potential late start time. KU campus conditions may cause reroutes on Monday, Jan. 6.

Updates will be posted on lawrencetransit.org, on Facebook @LawrenceTransit, and via our apps for On Demand and fixed-route service (PassioGO). Download apps here: lawrencetransit.org/mobile-tools.

Contact: Lawrence Transit, info@lawrencetransit.org, (785) 864-4644

