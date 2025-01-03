Army Reserve Soldier-musicians uphold values, legacy of U.S. service

HOUGHTON, N.Y. –

Enchanting periodic vibrations filled a collegiate atrium as Soldier-musicians performed an onstage concert for students, veterans, and community citizens.

Soldiers with the 198th Army Band, 99th Readiness Division, U.S. Army Reserve, held a concert in the John and Charles Wesley Chapel at Houghton University in November. The band, stationed in Rochester, NY, played a musical ensemble that included classical repertoire, traditional military marches, and modern tunes. The band’s jazz ensemble also held a pre-concert performance.

During opening remarks at the concert, David Clem, Greatbatch School of Music dean, thanked the military musicians for providing musical entertainment for their school and said, “The Army band is always welcomed here.” More than 150 attendees gathered to enjoy the acoustic melodies from the band.

Army bands have been rooted in America’s history for more than two centuries, providing field and concert music. Historically, military musicians have been used to announce the position of troops, provide rallying cries in battle, for signaling purposes, and to boost overall troop morale.

U.S. Army musician Sgt. Dylan Tucker enlisted three years ago and serves as a flute player with 198th Army Band. Tucker is a music major and slated to graduate in December from Eastman School of Music, University of Rochester. Tucker recalled learning the “LDRSHIP” in basic combat training, the Army Values acronym that stands for leadership, duty, respect, selfless service, honor, integrity, and personal courage. He said the Army Values has helped mold him into the person he is today.

“You're a Soldier, then a musician,” explained Tucker, “Those ‘LDRSHIP’ values have become part of who I am, and not just who I am when wearing this uniform.”

His current goal is to join the United States Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps, 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard), stationed at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Virginia. Uniforms worn by the Corps are inspired after Gen. George Washington’s Continental Army musicians circa 1784, adorned with waistcoats, white wigs, colonial coveralls, black tricorn hats, and red regimental coats.

The military occupational specialty for a musician is 42R. The 10-week advanced individual training course at the Army School of Music, Virginia Beach, Virginia, teaches music theory, stage performance, and instrumental technique. Displaying instrument proficiency, versatility, and individual talent, can lead to opportunities such as serving the Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps. Talent Management is a way to enhance Army readiness by maximizing the potential of the Army’s greatest asset – our people.

Tucker, who proudly represents the Lesbian, Bisexual Gay, Trans, Queer (LGBTQ) community, said there were many naysayers who discouraged the idea of him joining the Army. The Army’s operating environment and inclusivity has positively changed over the decades. The Don’t Ask Don’t Tell Policy was repealed September 20, 2011, allowing LGBTQ Soldiers to serve openly without discrimination due to sexual orientation. He said the Army has made him a better person, and a better musician.

“The Army has been one of the most safest places for me to grow as a person and I have met some of my best friends in the Army,” explained Tucker, “It is a life-changing opportunity...I would recommend it [joining the Army] more than anything else in life.”

