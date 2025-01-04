Kristi Becknell's Do You Know You? Shares the Secrets to Self-Discovery and the Art of Authentic Living

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Navigating the exciting path of personal growth and self-awareness, Kristi Becknell , a retired School Counselor and the Owner of Navigating Boldly Counseling service, presents her latest book, Do You Know You? This insightful book provides a starting point for individuals seeking to explore and accept their true selves from an early age. It challenges the conventional wisdom that high school is the appropriate time for self-exploration.Do You Know You? invites readers on a life-altering journey, encouraging them to ask explorative questions throughout their lives. Kristi Becknell's extensive School Counsellor experience and commitment to empowering individuals to discover their strengths resonate throughout the book's pages.Do You Know You? by Kristi Becknell is a transformative guide that challenges the conventional notion that self-exploration should begin in high school. The book advocates for the importance of initiating this journey from a young age, encouraging continuous introspection into one's interests, likes, dislikes, and individuality.A central theme throughout emphasizes the significance of self-expression as a means of validation, urging readers to put their ideas and emotions on paper and witness their transformation into tangible aspects of life.The book celebrates individuality, urging readers to think differently and express themselves authentically, free from the constraints of societal expectations. The book inspires bravery in trying new experiences as a gateway to discovering hopes and dreams, cultivating personal growth and a deeper understanding of aspirations.With prompts for self-reflection in the workbook section, readers are guided to explore various aspects of themselves, facilitating personal growth and ongoing self-discovery.Overall, Do You Know You? delivers messages of early self-exploration, validation through self-expression, embracing individuality, discovering hopes and dreams, listening to one's heart, and encouraging continuous self-reflection throughout life's journey.Do You Know You? by Kristi Becknell is available for purchase in online bookstores.About the AuthorKristi Becknell, a retired School Counselor and the Owner of Navigating Boldly resides in Georgia with her supportive husband, beautiful daughters, and three enthusiastic puppies. Her dedication to serving others is evident in her commitment to teaching various modalities and life skills. Active in her community, church, and distinguished organizations, Kristi finds joy in helping people recognize their strengths.

