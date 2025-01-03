Washington Metro’s Unemployment Rate at 3.2%

(WASHINGTON, DC) – The District of Columbia’s Department of Employment Services (DOES) reported today that the preliminary November job estimates show an increase of 18,600 jobs for a total of 2,830,000 jobs in the Washington Metropolitan Division. The private sector increased by 14,600 jobs, while the public sector increased by 4,000 jobs. The Washington Metropolitan Division's not seasonally adjusted November 2024 unemployment rate was 3.2 percent, unchanged from the revised October 2024 unemployment rate of 3.2 percent. The Washington Metropolitan Division’s unemployment rate was 2.8 percent in November 2023, which was 0.4 percentage points lower than the current unemployment rate of 3.2 percent.

Over-the-Month Area Civilian Labor Force, Employment and Unemployment Data



The total civilian labor force in the Washington Metropolitan Division for November 2024 was 2,806,500, of which 2,716,100 were employed and 90,400 were unemployed. The unemployment rate was 3.2 percent. The total civilian labor force in the Suburban Ring of the Communities surrounding the District of Columbia was 3,090,700, of which 2,999,400 were employed and 91,100 were unemployed. The unemployment rate for this area was 2.9 percent. In the Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area, which includes the Washington Metropolitan Division and the Bethesda-Gaithersburg-Frederick, Maryland Metropolitan Division, the civilian labor force was 3,497,700, of which 3,386,100 were employed, and 111,500 were unemployed. The unemployment rate for this area was 3.2 percent. For the month the unemployment rates for the Washington Metropolitan Division was unchanged while unemployment rates for the Washington Metropolitan Statistical Areas and the Suburban Ring declined by 0.1 percentage point.



Over-the-Year Area Civilian Labor Force, Employment and Unemployment Data

The Washington Metropolitan Division’s civilian labor force increased over the year by 2,800, while the number of employed decreased by 10,000, and the number of unemployed increased by 12,800. The civilian labor force for the Suburban Ring increased over the year by 3,800, while the number of employed decreased by 16,400, and the number of unemployed increased by 19,900. Meanwhile, the Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area’s civilian labor force increased by 8,300, while the number of employed decreased by 13,500 and the number of unemployed increased by 21,700. For the year, the unemployment rate for the Washington Metropolitan Division increased by 0.4 percentage points while the unemployment rates for the Suburban Ring and the Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area increased by 0.6 percentage points.

Metropolitan Division’s Job Growth

Total wage and salary employment in the Washington Metropolitan Division increased over the month by 18,600 jobs. The private sector increased by 14,600 jobs, while the public sector increased by 4,000 jobs over the month. The private sector had seven gains over the month. Job gains were registered in: Manufacturing (300 jobs) Mining Logging & Construction (1,500 jobs); Trade, Transportation & Utilities (9,400 jobs); Financial Activities (600 jobs); Professional and Business Services (+1,400 jobs); and Education and Health Services (2,900 jobs); and Other Services (2,400 jobs). The private sector had two losses registered in Information (-400 jobs) and Leisure and Hospitality (-3,500 jobs). Government overall increased 4,000 jobs over the month. The federal government increased 1,100 jobs, the state government increased 1,400 jobs and the local government increased 1,500 jobs.



During the past 12 months, employment in the Washington Metropolitan Division increased by 32,600 jobs. The private sector increased 28,800 jobs, while the public sector increased 3,800 jobs. Job increases were registered in Manufacturing (1,900 jobs); Mining, Logging and Construction (7,700 jobs); Trade, Transportation, & Utilities (3,100 jobs); Professional and Business Services (11,600 jobs); Educational and Health Services (6,800 jobs); and Other Services (5,900 jobs). The private sector losses were registered in Information (-700 jobs) Financial Activities (-2,400 jobs) and Leisure and Hospitality (-5,100 jobs). Government overall increased 3,800 jobs. The Federal government remained the same as last year. State government shows an increase of 200 jobs and the local government increased by 3,600 jobs.



Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area Explanations

Estimated Labor Force and Employment for the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metropolitan Division includes: The District of Columbia, Virginia Cities of Alexandria, Fairfax, Falls Church, Fredericksburg, Manassas, Manassas Park and the Virginia Counties of Arlington, Clarke, Fairfax, Fauquier, Loudon, Prince William, Spotsylvania, Stafford, Warren, Rappahannock and Culpeper; the Maryland Counties of Calvert, Charles, and Prince Georges; and the West Virginia County of Jefferson.

The estimates for the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metropolitan Statistical Area will be the summation of the estimates for the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metropolitan Division (contained in this release) and the Bethesda-Gaithersburg-Frederick, MD Metropolitan Division (to be released by the Maryland Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation).

Data reflects the 2023 annual benchmark revisions.