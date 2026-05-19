Washington Metro’s Unemployment Rate at 5.2 Percent

(Washington, DC) – The District of Columbia’s Department of Employment Services (DOES) reported today that the preliminary March job estimates show an increase of 6,100 jobs for a total of 1,085,300 jobs in the Washington, DC-MD Metropolitan Division. The private sector increased by 5,800 jobs, while the public sector decreased by 100 jobs. The Washington, DC- MD Metropolitan Division's not seasonally adjusted March 2026 unemployment rate was 5.2 percent, which was 0.5 percentage points lower from the revised February 2026 unemployment rate of 5.7 percent. The Washington, DC-MD Metropolitan Division’s unemployment rate was 4.9 percent in March 2025, which was 0.3 percentage points lower than the current unemployment rate of 5.2 percent.

Over-the-Month Area Civilian Labor Force, Employment and Unemployment Data

The total civilian labor force in the Washington DC-MD Metropolitan Division for March 2026 was 983,900, of which 932,800 were employed and 51,100 were unemployed. The unemployment rate was 5.2 percent. The total civilian labor force in the Suburban Ring of the Communities surrounding the District of Columbia was 3,049,000, of which 2,929,800 were employed and 119,300 were unemployed. The unemployment rate for this area was 3.9 percent. In the Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area, which includes the Washington Metropolitan DC-MD Division, the Arlington-Alexandria-Reston, VA-WV Metropolitan Division, and the Bethesda-Gaithersburg-Frederick, Maryland Metropolitan Division, the civilian labor force was 3,451,600, of which 3,309,500 were employed and 142,200 were unemployed. The unemployment rate for this area was 4.1 percent. For the month the unemployment rate for the Washington, DC-MD Metropolitan Division decreased by 0.5 percentage points, the unemployment rate for the Washington Metropolitan Statistical Areas decreased by 0.4 percentage points and the unemployment rate for the Suburban Ring decreased by 0.3 percentage points.

Over-the-Year Area Civilian Labor Force, Employment and Unemployment Data

The Washington, DC-MD Metropolitan Division’s civilian labor force decreased over the year by 29,600, while the number of employed decreased by 31,400, and the number of unemployed increased by 1,800. The civilian labor force for the Suburban Ring decreased over the year by 72,400, while the number of employed decreased by 88,200, and the number of unemployed increased by 16,000. Meanwhile, the Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area’s civilian labor force decreased by 87,000, while the number of employed decreased by 100,500 and the number of unemployed increased by 13,600. For the year, the unemployment rate for the Washington, DC-MD Metropolitan Division increased by 0.3 percentage points, the unemployment rate for the Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area increased by 0.5 percentage points, and the unemployment rate for the Suburban Ring increased by 0.6 percentage points.

Metropolitan Division’s Job Growth

Total wage and salary employment in the Washington DC-MD Metropolitan Division increased over the month by 6,100 jobs. The private sector increased by 5,800 jobs, while the public sector decreased by 100 jobs over the month. The private sector had five gains over the month. The gains were registered in: Manufacturing increased by 100 jobs; Mining Logging & Construction 1,000 jobs; Trade Transportation and Utilities 300 jobs; Private Education and Health Services 700 jobs; and Leisure and Hospitality 1,200 jobs. The private sector has one loss. The loss was registered in Professional and Business Services (-1,100 jobs). Government overall decreased 100 jobs over the month. The federal government remained the same, while the state government increased by 15,600 jobs and local government increased by 13,100 jobs.

During the past 12 months, employment in the Washington DC-MD Metropolitan Division decreased by 57,900 jobs. The private sector decreased by 24,700 jobs, while the public sector decreased by 700 jobs. Job increases were registered in Mining Logging and Construction (100) jobs; Information (100) jobs; Financial Activities (300) jobs and Other Services (200) jobs. The private sector losses were registered in: Manufacturing (-300 jobs); Trade, Transportation, & Utilities (-2,900 jobs); Professional and Business Services (-9,700 jobs); Private Educational and Health Services (-700) and Leisure and Hospitality (-3,100 jobs). Government overall decreased 700 jobs. The Federal government increased 1,400 jobs. State government decreased 107,900 jobs and the local government decreased 55,700 jobs.

Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area Explanations

Estimated Labor Force and Employment for the Washington DC-MD Metropolitan Division includes: The District of Columbia, and MD (Charles County, MD and Prince George’s County, MD).

The estimates for the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metropolitan Statistical Area include Principal Cities: Washington, DC; Arlington, VA; Alexandria, VA; Frederick, MD; Gaithersburg, MD; Bethesda, MD; Rockville, MD; Reston, VA; McLean, VA; North Bethesda, MD; Arlington-Alexandria-Reston, VA-WV Metropolitan Division Arlington County, VA; Clarke County, VA; Culpeper County, VA; Fairfax County, VA; Fauquier County, VA; Loudoun County, VA; Prince William County, VA; Rappahannock County, VA; Spotsylvania County, VA; Stafford County, VA; Warren County, VA; Alexandria city, VA; Fairfax city, VA; Falls Church city, VA; Fredericksburg city, VA; Manassas city, VA; Manassas Park city, VA; Jefferson County, WV; Frederick-Gaithersburg-Bethesda, MD Metropolitan Division Frederick County, Montgomery County; Washington, DC-MD Metropolitan Division District of Columbia, DC; Charles County, MD; Prince George's County, MD.

Data reflects the 2024 annual benchmark revisions.

