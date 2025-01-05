Camp Run-A-Mutt Dog Daycare & Boarding Celebrates 10 Years in East County, San Diego

Camp Run-A-Mutt Dog Daycare & Boarding

Providing top-tier services for dogs, as well as a commitment to rescue efforts, Camp Run-A-Mutt has become a local staple for pet owners & animal advocates.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Camp Run-A-Mutt, a beloved dog care facility in East County San Diego, is proudly celebrating its 10th anniversary. With a decade of dedication to providing top-tier services for dogs and their families, as well as a commitment to rescue efforts, the Camp has become a local staple for pet owners and animal advocates alike.

The journey began on January 5, 2015, when the owners Mike and Molly Krumweide officially opened their doors after signing the franchise agreement on May 30, 2013. What started as a dream to offer a safe, fun, and enriching environment for dogs evolved into a thriving business that has touched the lives of hundreds of furry companions. This year also marks the completion of a major move to a new location at 1506 Pioneer Way, El Cajon, CA 92020, which features a brand-new outdoor play yard and improved facilities.

"We are incredibly grateful to our community and the City of El Cajon for supporting us throughout this journey," said Molly Krumweide, the proud owner of Camp Run-A-Mutt East County. "Opening Camp Run-A-Mutt was a dream come true for us. Our own dog, Boodles, a Goldendoodle, was the catalyst for this decision, and today, we are so fortunate to have been able to offer this incredible experience to so many dogs and their families."

Boodles, who became part of the family in 2009, was the inspiration behind opening the Camp. The owners wrestled with the difficulty of leaving their dog every day and the desire to provide a fun, safe place where Boodles could enjoy her day while they were at work. After discovering Camp Run-A-Mutt, they realized the Camp experience was exactly what they had been searching for — and it quickly became a dream they wanted to share with others. Truly a family business, working together with their son and daughters from the beginning, they strive to cultivate relationships with their customers that feel like an extension of that family.

Over the past decade, Camp Run-A-Mutt has been proud to support local dog rescue organizations, such as Frosted Faces and The Animal Pad, by providing donations and fostering dogs for adoption. They also support Wings of Rescue, an organization that transports homeless dogs out of areas devastated by hurricanes. In addition, Camp Run-A-Mutt has facilitated rescuing and rehoming 25 dogs relinquished to them over the last 10 years.

"We are proud to be part of the rescue community and to have helped so many dogs find loving homes," said Mike Krumweide. "Our mission has always been about more than just dog care. It’s about creating a positive, supportive environment where pets thrive and the people who love them can feel confident in the care they're receiving."

Despite challenges, including the recent relocation and buildout, the team at Camp Run-A-Mutt has worked tirelessly to ensure the continued success of the business and the happiness of the dogs they care for. The new location is a reflection of their commitment to excellence, with upgraded facilities and a new play yard.

“We’ve put our heart and soul into this business, and it’s so rewarding to see how much it has grown and how many lives we’ve been able to touch. We’re excited to continue serving our community and providing an unparalleled experience for dogs and their owners for many more years to come,” added Molly Krumweide.

About Camp Run-A-Mutt:

Camp Run-A-Mutt is a premier dog daycare, boarding, and grooming facility designed to provide a safe, fun, and social environment for dogs. Founded in 2008, the company offers a wide range of services tailored to meet the individual needs of each dog. With a passion for both pets and rescue, Camp Run-A-Mutt is committed to enriching the lives of dogs and supporting local animal rescue efforts.

Camp Run-A-Mutt 2024 Recap

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.