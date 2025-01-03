Office of the Governor – News Release – Gov. Green Provides Guidance and Resources as Maui’s Eviction Moratorium Ends

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

GOVERNOR GREEN PROVIDES GUIDANCE AND RESOURCES AS MAUI’S EVICTION MORATORIUM ENDS

January 3, 2025

HONOLULU — With the expiration of Maui’s eviction moratorium on February 4, 2025, Governor Josh Green, M.D., is calling attention to Act 202, a groundbreaking law that establishes a fair, mediation-based process for resolving rent disputes between landlords and tenants. This law, signed in July 2024 by Governor Green, ensures that both parties have access to support and resources to address overdue rent without immediately resorting to court action.

“The end of the eviction moratorium marks a significant milestone in Maui’s recovery, but it’s essential that we provide a compassionate and structured way forward,” said the Governor. “Act 202 offers a way forward, prioritizing fairness and understanding for both landlords and tenants.”

Starting February 5, 2025, landlords and tenants have the opportunity to engage in free, state-funded mediation facilitated by Maui Mediation Services, before filing for eviction in court. This process is designed to prevent sudden evictions. To participate in the process, landlords must provide tenants with a written notice of overdue rent and notify Maui Mediation Services. Tenants have 15 days to respond and schedule a mediation session. If tenants choose not to participate in the mediation process after receiving a notice from their landlord, the landlord can then file an eviction case in court 30 days after the date of the notice.

The mediation periods below are based on the total amount of overdue rent. Tenants with the most overdue rent are prioritized to resolve their cases sooner, but they are not restricted to just one period:

February 5 – March 6: Tenants owing a total of four months of rent or more may request mediation.

March 7 – May 6: Tenants owing a total of three months of rent or more may request mediation.

May 7 – July 6: Tenants owing two months of rent or more may request mediation.

July 7 – February 4, 2026: Tenants owing one month’s rent or more may request mediation.

Mediation sessions will bring landlords and tenants together, either in person or via Zoom, to find mutually agreeable solutions to overdue rent and potential eviction issues. Mediators, acting as neutral facilitators, will document any agreements reached.

Mediation is available through Maui Mediation Services:

Phone: 808-344-4255 or 808-446-0511

Email: [email protected]

Website: mauimediation.org

Address: 95 Mahalani Street, Suite 25, Wailuku

Hours: Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

A link to FAQs can be found here.

