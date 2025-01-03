FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers Close as Document Processing Centers Open

FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers in Carter, Cocke, Johnson, Unicoi and Washington counties will close at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan.7. That is the last day for Tennessee homeowners, students and renters impacted by Tropical Storm Helene to apply for FEMA disaster assistance. The deadline to apply for a long-term, low-interest disaster loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration is also Jan.7.

Document Processing Centers will open 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8 in Carter, Johnson and Unicoi counties. Survivors will be able to turn in documents and follow up on applications and appeals. No new applications will be taken without a qualifying reason. Hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday through Jan. 24, closed weekends.

Locations:

Carter County : Carter County Public Library 201 N. Sycamore St., Elizabethton

Johnson County : Tennessee National Guard Armory 1923 S Shady Street Mountain City

Unicoi County: National Guard Armory/Unicoi EOC 615 S. Main Ave. Erwin, TN

As of Jan. 3, more than $24 million in FEMA recovery grants were approved for individuals and families. FEMA grants do not have to be repaid. FEMA assistance is nontaxable and will not affect survivors’ eligibility for Social Security, Medicaid or other federal benefits. More than 4,500 people visited six Disaster Recovery Centers to get information and guidance from FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration and other agencies and organizations.

If you registered for assistance, FEMA encourages you to keep in touch. Update your account at DisasterAssistance.gov or call the FEMA Helpline 800-621-3362 7 a.m. to midnight ET daily to: