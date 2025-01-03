Submit Release
1/3/25 – DECEASED WHALE DRAWS STATE, FEDERAL RESPONSE

(KĪHEI, Maui) — The discovery of a deceased humpback whale calf is prompting a response from the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE), the DLNR Division of Aquatic Resources (DAR), and NOAA’s National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS).

Responders are working with staff from the Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary to tow the whale remains offshore for disposition, as requested by Native Hawaiian cultural practitioners. Maui Ocean Safety personnel and experts from the University of Hawai‘i Health and Stranding Lab are also involved in the recovery.

